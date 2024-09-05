Rockwell Automation Board of Directors Approves $1 Billion for Common Stock Repurchase

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced its Board of Directors authorized the company to expend up to an additional $1 billion to repurchase shares of Rockwell Automation common stock. This is in addition to the authorization on May 2, 2022, to repurchase $1 billion worth of common stock, of which approximately $353 million was remaining as of Sept. 5, 2024.





“ We remain committed to delivering value to our shareowners,” said Blake Moret, Rockwell Automation Chairman and CEO. “ Over the past five years, we have returned almost $4.7 billion to shareowners through dividends and share repurchases. This underscores our strong financial position and our focus on disciplined capital allocation.”

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

