Home Business Wire Rockwell Automation Board of Directors Approves $1 Billion for Common Stock Repurchase
Business Wire

Rockwell Automation Board of Directors Approves $1 Billion for Common Stock Repurchase

di Business Wire

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced its Board of Directors authorized the company to expend up to an additional $1 billion to repurchase shares of Rockwell Automation common stock. This is in addition to the authorization on May 2, 2022, to repurchase $1 billion worth of common stock, of which approximately $353 million was remaining as of Sept. 5, 2024.


We remain committed to delivering value to our shareowners,” said Blake Moret, Rockwell Automation Chairman and CEO. “Over the past five years, we have returned almost $4.7 billion to shareowners through dividends and share repurchases. This underscores our strong financial position and our focus on disciplined capital allocation.”

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations contact:
Aijana Zellner

Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy

+1 414-382-8510

azellner@rockwellautomation.com

Media contact:
Ed Moreland

Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Communications

+1 571-296-0391

Edward.Moreland@RockwellAutomation.com

Articoli correlati

MeridianLink Technology Drives Efficiency and Enhances Customer Experience for Broadway Bank, Reducing Loan Processing Time by Up to Six Days

Business Wire Business Wire -
The San Antonio-Based Bank Speeds Up Decisioning, Boosting Banker Efficiency and Client SatisfactionCOSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MLNK--MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK),...
Continua a leggere

Planet Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivers Record Quarterly Revenue of $61.1 Million, up 14% Year-over-Year Expands GAAP Gross Margin to 53% and Non-GAAP Gross Margin...
Continua a leggere

Endava to Announce Q4 FY2024 and FY2024 Financial Results on September 19, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology services provider, today announced it will release results for the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php