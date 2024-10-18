Rocktop and One Diligence Launch QCMaiven, Solving the Most Difficult Problems for the Most Complex Fixed-Income Assets

First and only AI-powered data validation and transformation platform focused on onboarding, validating, managing, and transferring loan data combines firms’ innovative technologies with domain experience





DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Rocktop Technologies and One Diligence today launched a groundbreaking joint venture called QCMaiven—building on Rocktop’s track record of solving the fixed-income and mortgage markets’ most intractable problems affecting returns on the most complex asset classes.

QCMaiven is the first and only AI-powered platform focused on onboarding, validating, managing, and transferring loan data to help eliminate the systemic errors, omissions, and massive operational inefficiencies that plague the transfer of assets in the secondary mortgage market. These result in multiple opportunities for yield leakages related to the consistency and validation of data, documents, and processes that are disrupted in the transfer of servicing, affecting both borrowers and investors.

The new joint venture builds on Rocktop’s deep fixed-income/mortgage expertise, advanced data management and analytics capabilities, and robust generative AI solutions, along with One Diligence’s industry-recognized platform for document and data validation. It automates processes that have traditionally been costly, fragmented, and hard to scale. Among initial uses for the platform are:

Servicing transfer QC: QCMaiven’s robust validation process improves users’ transfer timelines and assurance by minimizing the risk of costly errors. Capabilities include automated mapping of data from one servicer to another, fast-tracking the onboarding process and centralizing documents for easy review.

Automating mortgage origination QC with robust data-to-data and data-to-document validation and analysis. This includes holistic document evaluation with bookmarked versioning, seamless loan origination system (LOS) integration, and in-depth analysis and reporting (timeline management, performance and exception reporting, and efficient handling of trailing documents).

“We’re thrilled to bring One Diligence into our ultimate vision, which is to increase the strong form efficiency of the fixed-income and mortgage markets and enable more consistent alpha creation. This ambition has already driven Rocktop to do what others said was impossible—to bypass the frictions that the markets have always accepted as status quo. With QCMaiven, we are accelerating that process,” said Brett Benson, Co-President and Chief Investment Officer, Rocktop.

“Rocktop’s reputation in the fixed-income and mortgage markets as the go-to problem solver is sterling. We are excited about innovating together to break down barriers to growth,” said Alex Goldovsky, Founder and CEO, One Diligence.

For more information, contact Michael McClelland at mmcclelland@rocktoptech.com or Alex Goldovsky at alexg@onediligence.com, or see QCMaiven.io.

About Rocktop Technologies

Rocktop Technologies is pioneering Solutions-as-a-Service in the fixed-income market, committed to enhancing returns for all stakeholders. Their innovative solutions strive to propel the industry towards strong form efficiency, ensuring every asset is a known quantity, enhancing liquidity, portability, and value. By harnessing data science, Practical AI, and digital ledger technology, they drive this mission forward, eliminating inefficiencies and errors that lead to yield leakage. Their solutions, empowered by comprehensive data management and process automation, streamline risk identification, quantification, and management. Explore more at rocktoptech.com.

About One Diligence

One Diligence is a rated TPR firm with a breakthrough AI-based machine learning (ML) patented platform, built from the ground up for document learning and data extraction with very minimal or no human labor (HITL), automating “stare and compare”, manual document review tasks and workflow inefficiencies. One Diligence offers the best in class innovative due diligence platform, as Full due diligence services, or as PaaS (Platform as a Service) customizable systems, focusing on accuracy, speed, cost sensitive and high volume applications. See onediligence.com.

