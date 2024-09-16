Rockstarr & Moon Launches Growth Amplifier: Empowering Small Businesses with AI-Powered Automation

WELAKA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIPowered–Rockstarr & Moon, a leading B2B marketing agency, is excited to announce the launch of The Growth Amplifier, an all-in-one platform designed to automate and streamline small business operations. Built to help entrepreneurs scale efficiently, this revolutionary platform is set to be a game-changer for business growth.





The Growth Amplifier offers small business owners access to an AI-powered content team, CRM, and automated communication tools, all for just $297 a month. It’s a DIY solution that simplifies operations, powers marketing, enhances customer engagement and provides automation without extra overhead.

“At Rockstarr & Moon, we know how overwhelming it can be to run a business while handling marketing, content creation, and customer management,” said Rachel Minion, Founder & CEO of Rockstarr & Moon. “With The Growth Amplifier, we’re delivering an easy-to-use platform that automates these tasks, giving entrepreneurs more time to focus on scaling their businesses.”

Key Features of The Growth Amplifier include:

AI-Powered Content Creation & Image Generation : Generate blog posts, social media updates, emails, and visuals with the help of advanced AI technology.

: Generate blog posts, social media updates, emails, and visuals with the help of advanced AI technology. CRM & Communication Tools : Manage clients and prospects with an integrated CRM, plus email and SMS automation.

: Manage clients and prospects with an integrated CRM, plus email and SMS automation. AI Chatbot : Engage with website visitors and capture leads with a customizable chatbot.

: Engage with website visitors and capture leads with a customizable chatbot. Calendar Booking Tool : Streamline appointment scheduling with automated calendar integration.

: Streamline appointment scheduling with automated calendar integration. Ads Management: Create and manage ads directly from the platform to reach more customers and increase your brand visibility.

“Our goal is to give business owners everything they need to scale—AI-powered content, client communication, online ads, and management—all in one place,” Minion added. “It’s time for small businesses to have the tools that big companies use, without the high costs.”

About Rockstarr & Moon Rockstarr & Moon is a dynamic marketing agency dedicated to doubling the size of 100 small businesses by 2029. Offering innovative, results-driven marketing solutions, the agency focuses on delivering lasting impact for small business owners.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://rockstarrandmoon.com/the-growth-amplifier/

Contacts

Jon Minion



COO



Jon@RockstarrAndMoon.com

904.494.8411



https://rockstarrandmoon.com