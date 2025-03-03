Rockstar Games to Acquire Video Games Deluxe

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockstar Games® is proud to announce the acquisition of Video Games Deluxe, the Sydney-based development studio. The studio will be renamed Rockstar Australia. Video Games Deluxe has worked with Rockstar Games on some of its most memorable titles, including the 2017 re-releases of L.A. Noire, L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, and most recently, on upgrades to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for iOS and Android, Netflix, and modern consoles.

“After working together closely over many years, we are excited to have Video Games Deluxe join the team as Rockstar Australia,” said Rockstar Games Head of Publishing, Jennifer Kolbe.

Rockstar Games’ relationship with the Video Games Deluxe team began with founder Brendan McNamara’s former studio, Team Bondi, and the creation of the critically acclaimed and groundbreaking detective thriller, L.A. Noire.

“It’s been an honor to work closely with Rockstar Games this past decade,” said Video Games Deluxe founder Brendan McNamara. “We are thrilled to be a part of Rockstar Games and to continue our efforts to make the best games possible.”

About Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games cemented their reputation as creators of complex living worlds with the Grand Theft Auto series, one of the most successful entertainment properties of all time with over 440 million units sold-in worldwide. Through a string of critically acclaimed games including the Grand Theft Auto series, the Red Dead Redemption series, the Max Payne series, Bully, L.A. Noire, the Midnight Club series, and The Warriors, Rockstar Games has helped propel interactive entertainment into the center of modern culture.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. Our products are designed for console gaming systems, PC, and mobile, including smartphones and tablets. We deliver our products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, including statements relating to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s ("Take-Two," the "Company," "we," "us," or similar pronouns) outlook, are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for our future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including risks relating to our combination with Zynga Inc.; the risks of conducting business internationally, including as a result of unforeseen geopolitical events; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S; factors affecting our mobile business, such as player acquisition costs; the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; and the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games.

Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Simon Ramsey

Rockstar Games

(212) 334-6633

Simon.Ramsey@rockstargames.com

Alan Lewis (Corporate Press)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

(646) 536-2983

Alan.Lewis@take2games.com