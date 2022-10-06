Rockley Photonics to Expand Free-Living Human Study of Its Bioptx Biosensing Band Across Broader Group of Participants

Expansion marks progress in the development of wearable biosensing platform to monitor multiple key biomarkers in real-time

Study expected to demonstrate the capability of Rockley’s Bioptx™ biosensing band to monitor and measure multiple biomarkers, including core body temperature and hydration, more accurately than other commonly available tools and wrist-worn devices

OXFORD, England & PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RKLY #freelivingstudy–Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) (“Rockley”), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced the expansion of its free-living human study to a broader population of participants. The study will test the capability of its Bioptx™ biosensing band to remotely monitor and measure key biomarkers including core body temperature and hydration outside a laboratory setting.

Rockley’s biosensing technology is expected to advance health and wellness tracking by enabling wearable monitoring devices to capture critical data of multiple biomarkers more accurately and in real-time. The study expansion is based on strong initial free-living human study results that showed Rockley’s technology provided accurate biomarker measurements. The study is expected to capture data from 50 subjects and should be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Results from Rockley’s study are expected to confirm the accuracy of Rockley’s biosensing technology platform. Potential important applications for health and wellness include continuous monitoring of the circadian rhythm, fever detection, fertility cycle, and sleep patterns.

Accurate measurement of biomarkers such as core body temperature and hydration are critical in monitoring and tracking basic health and wellness. Existing wearable devices simply measure skin temperature, leading to imprecise indications of temperature. And without a “gold standard” of measurement, determining the hydration level of a patient is costly and time-consuming. By enabling the accurate detection of biomarkers from a wearable monitoring device and tracking them over time, Rockley’s biosensing platform has the potential to provide real-time insights about a variety of health conditions and to provide early indications of changes to an individual’s health.

Dr. Andrew Rickman, chairman and chief executive officer of Rockley, said: “The expansion of Rockley’s free-living study using our Bioptx biosensing band brings us closer to advancing healthcare and wellness monitoring to the next level. Many important biomarkers like core body temperature are not accurately or conveniently monitored using existing tools and even the latest wrist-worn devices, yet they are core vital signs, providing critical clues to human health. In my own free-living experience while testing the Bioptx biosensing band over several months, the solution correctly detected a fever the day before I was impacted by an illness. I believe that our solution will provide people with information that will help them live healthier lives and this free-living study will help us demonstrate the power of our device.”

More information about Rockley’s digital health monitoring solution is available here: https://rockleyphotonics.com/healthcare-sensing

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, Rockley Photonics is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013, Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com.

