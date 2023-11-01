Rocket Lab Welcomes Lt. Gen. Nina Armagno to Board of Directors

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced that retired U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Nina Armagno has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.









Lt. Gen. Armagno joins the Rocket Lab Board after serving more than 35 years in leadership positions for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. During her service in the U.S. Armed Forces, she served as the Director of Plans & Policy for the U.S. Strategic Command and as the Director for Space Programs at the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Acquisition for the Air Force. She was the first lieutenant general officer appointed to, and Director of Staff for, the Space Force where she established the first new military branch in 72 years, before retiring from active duty in July 2023. She had previously commanded the 30th and 45th Space Wings, the 21st Operations Group, and the 6th Space Warning Squadron.

“Nina has an accomplished background in space operations and national defense as part of her distinguished military career and we’re thrilled to have her bring this wealth of knowledge to Rocket Lab,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck. “Our board is comprised of world class leaders and carefully selected subject-matter experts. Nina further strengthens this line-up as we continue to scale our launch and space systems businesses.”

Since 2021, Lt. Gen. Armagno has served as a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a non-profit organization specializing in U.S. foreign policy and international relations. She holds a B.S. from the U.S. Air Force Academy, an M.A. from Chapman University, and an M.S. in National Security Studies from the National War College. She has received numerous awards including a Defense Distinguished Service Medal, two Air Force Distinguished Service Medals, two Defense Superior Service Medals, and three Legions of Merit.

