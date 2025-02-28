Rocket Lab Signs Second Multi-Launch Deal, Secures Eight Electron Missions with iQPS

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RKLB--Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has signed one of its largest Electron launch agreements to date in a second multi-launch deal with Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS), a Japan-based Earth imaging company.

This newly-signed deal follows an earlier multi-launch contract signed with iQPS in 2024 and brings the total number of booked dedicated Electron launches for iQPS to eight. Across both bulk orders, six missions are scheduled for launch in 2025 and two in 2026. These follow on from Rocket Lab’s first launch for iQPS in December 2023, which successfully deployed the QPS-SAR-5 satellite “TSUKUYOMI-I” to orbit. The new deal is one of the largest Electron launch agreements to date, second only to Rocket Lab’s ten launch deal with another Japanese constellation operator, Synspective, signed last year.

Each Electron launch supports the build out of iQPS’ planned constellation of 36 synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites capable of imaging the Earth, day and night and through any weather, to provide near real-time observation data for almost any location in the world. By launching as the sole customer on each Electron mission, iQPS has greater control over launch schedule, orbit, and other mission parameters compared with rideshare launch options, enabling iQPS to maximize the full capacity of iQPS’ constellation through tailored and precise orbits.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says: “Precise constellation build out on a tailored timeline is Electron’s strength. We know precise orbital positioning is critical to every Earth imaging mission, making it highly sought after by constellation operators. This demand is reflected in the many multi-launch contracts that we continue to sign with return constellation operators like iQPS. We are honored to be partnering with iQPS once again to deliver this capability.”

iQPS CEO, Dr. Shunsuke Onishi, says: “We are delighted and grateful to announce an additional launch contract for four more satellite on Electron, following our previous announcement. Electron’s high launch frequency and reliability make it an ideal choice for our mission, and securing this opportunity at such an early stage is truly exciting. This contract brings us one step closer to building our satellite constellation over the next two years, and we remain fully committed to making this vision a reality.”

The next Electron mission for iQPS is scheduled to launch as soon as March 2025. Full details about the launch will be made available closer to launch day.

Rocket Lab Images and Videos: www.flickr.com/photos/rocketlab/

