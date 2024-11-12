Rocket Lab Signs Multi-Launch Contract for Neutron with Confidential Commercial Satellite Constellation Operator

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RKLB–Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has signed a multi-launch agreement with a confidential commercial satellite constellation operator for its new medium-lift rocket Neutron.





Under the contract, Rocket Lab will launch two dedicated missions on Neutron starting from mid-2026. The missions will launch from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 3 on Wallops Island, Virginia. The launch service agreement for these missions signifies the beginning of a productive collaboration that could see Neutron deploy the entire constellation.

Rocket Lab’s Neutron medium-lift reusable launch vehicle will provide both commercial and government customers with an alternative reliable launch service capable of deploying 13,000 kg to low Earth orbit. Neutron is tailored to deploy constellations and national security missions as well as science and exploration payloads. In addition to serving customers, Neutron is key to Rocket Lab’s strategy as an end-to-end space company preparing to deploy its own constellations and deliver services from space in the future.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says: “Constellation companies and government satellite operators are desperate for a break in the launch monopoly. They need a reliable rocket from a trusted provider, and one that’s reusable to keep launch costs down and make space more frequently accessible – and Neutron is strongly positioned to be that rocket that provides choice and value to the industry. We’ve changed the game before with Electron for dedicated small launch and HASTE for hypersonic technology tests, and we’re looking forward to Neutron doing the same for constellation operators and national security.”

Neutron is strongly positioned to capitalize on the medium-lift launch requirements for future commercial and government missions, with more than 10,000 satellites projected to need launch services by 2030 in a total addressable market valued at approximately ~$10 billion*. Neutron’s expected debut launch in 2025 also puts the launch vehicle in a strong position to on-ramp onto the U.S. Government’s National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Lane 1 program, an indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract valued at $5.6 billion over a five-year period. RFPs for the program opened on October 30th 2024 with approved new launch vehicles to be on-ramped to the program in Spring 2025. The NSSL Lane 1 program is designed by the U.S. Space Force to build up a reliable domestic industrial base of commercial launch vehicles to serve national security missions. If on-ramped in 2025, Rocket Lab would be only the fourth launch provider accepted into the program. Neutron is also eligible to compete for missions under the United States Space Force’s OSP-4 program, a separate $986m IDIQ contract.

*Quilty Space “Satellite Demand Outlook 2023.” Excludes Starlink and Chinese and Russian satellite constellations.

