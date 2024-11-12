Rocket Lab Schedules Next Launch for Constellation Operator Kinéis

The mission will be the third of five dedicated Electron launches booked by the French Internet-of-Things constellation operator

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RKLB–Rocket Lab USA, Inc (“Rocket Lab” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RKLB), a leading launch provider and space systems company, today announced it has scheduled the next Electron launch for Kinéis, a global Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity provider.









The “Ice AIS Baby” mission is scheduled to launch during a 14-day window that opens on November 23rd NZDT. Lift-off will take place from Rocket Lab’s private orbital launch site, Launch Complex 1, in New Zealand. The mission is the third of five dedicated Electron launches booked by Kinéis in a multi-launch contract that will see Rocket Lab deploy an entire constellation of 25 IoT satellites. The first two missions were successfully launched by Electron in June and September 2024.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Peter Beck, says: “We’ve already successfully launched two missions for Kinéis and looking forward to making it three later this month. Electron has put control in the hands of small satellite constellation operators like Kinéis, giving them the ability to control launch schedule and orbits to deploy and manage their satellites precisely the way they want to. This is what dedicated launch is all about and we’re proud to operate the only small rocket delivering this consistently and reliably.”

Kinéis CEO, Alexandre Tisserant, says: “Kinéis continues to deploy its 25-satellite constellation on schedule. Efforts are being maintained by the technical teams who are operating our first 10 nanosatellites in flight and will be managing the positioning of the 5 new ones. This delicate operation is supported by the precision injection of our satellites into their positions by Rocket Lab’s Electron launcher. In addition to IoT, we’re delighted to announce the launch of a new service, satellite AIS, dedicated to the global maritime domain, a highly reliable sovereign offer, available in 2025. Ready for launch!”

The mission is one of several Electron launches scheduled for lift-off before the end of the year, with 12 Electron launches already completed successfully in 2024, making this Rocket Lab’s busiest launch year to date.

About Rocket Lab:

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier, and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle, a family of flight proven spacecraft, and the Company is developing the large Neutron launch vehicle for constellation deployment. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 190+ satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s family of spacecraft have been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a third launch pad in Virginia.

About Kinéis:

Created in 2018, Kinéis is a satellite operator and global connectivity provider. It inherited 40 years of expertise in the Argos system, founded by CNES (French space agency) and historically operated by CLS (Collecte Localisation Satellites). Its mission is to develop reliable technology that provides easy access to useful satellite data. To make life easier for professionals and individuals and encourage them to use its products and services, Kinéis locates and connects objects wherever they are on the planet. Thanks to its technological innovation capabilities, Kinéis forges links between New Space and IoT and connects hundreds of customers with satellite IoT. In Q2 2021, Kinéis won two projects funded by the European program Eurostars: Forestens (forest fire prevention) and Catset (a decision support toolset eartag for extensive cattle farming).

Thanks to its constellation of 25 nanosatellites, Kinéis can connect any object from anywhere in the world and transmit useful data from these objects to users in near real time. This data is a decision-making tool that can be used to optimize activities while reducing risks, thanks to three essential functions: tracking, monitoring and alerting.

Kinéis’ space connectivity applications are used in a number of fields that represent major challenges for mankind, its activities and its environment today: natural risk prevention (detection of forest fires, floods, pollution, etc.), monitoring of infrastructures and energy networks (detection of anomalies, predictive maintenance, etc.), transport and logistics monitoring, agriculture, traceability of wild and farmed animals, and monitoring of commercial and leisure maritime activities.

The Kinéis constellation also integrates the AIS (Automatic Identification System), a maritime automatic identification system for ships operating on VHF (Very High Frequency) radio frequencies, which enables ships and surveillance systems to know the identity, position, direction and status of ships at sea.

Kinéis’ satellite-based AIS (S-AIS) is a high-performance system (requiring no ground infrastructure) that complements terrestrial AIS, enabling ships to be monitored worldwide, even in international waters not accessible by terrestrial AIS.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.rocketlabusa.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Contacts

+ Images & Video Content



www.flickr.com/photos/rocketlab

+ Rocket Lab Media Contact

Morgan Connaughton



media@rocketlabusa.com