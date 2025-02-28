Rocket Lab Reveals Ocean Platform for Neutron Rocket Landings at Sea

The sea-based landing platform for Neutron rockets returning to Earth will support greater space access for national security missions, civil space exploration, and commercial satellite constellation deployments.

‘Return On Investment’ is a 400 ft (122 m) modified barge that will be customized to enable landings at sea for its reusable Neutron rocket. Modifications will include autonomous ground support equipment to capture and secure the landed Neutron, blast shielding to protect equipment during Neutron landings, and station-keeping thrusters for precise positioning. The Company has acquired the barge and construction of ‘Return On Investment’ will take place throughout 2025, with expectations of being ready to enter service in 2026.

Rocket Lab’s Neutron rocket is a reusable carbon composite medium-lift launch vehicle being developed to meet the demand for single and multi-satellite constellation deployment, high assurance national security missions, and cargo to various Earth orbits, as well as lunar and interplanetary exploration. Capable of deploying payloads up to 33,000 pounds (15,000 kg), Neutron is being brought to the market at a rapid development pace on the foundation of Rocket Lab’s industry leadership as one of the world’s most frequent and reliable launch providers.

Neutron can perform two reusable mission profiles depending on mission requirements. This includes Return To Launch Site (RTLS) missions for Neutron first stage propulsive landings at Rocket Lab Launch Complex 3 in Virginia. The second reusable mission profile, a Down Range Landing (DRL) maneuver, is intended to maximize Neutron’s performance and will result in Neutron’s precise propulsive landing at sea on the landing platform.

Rocket Lab Founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says: “We’re working hard to bring Neutron online with one of the fastest development schedules in history for a new rocket, because we know medium-lift launch opportunities are limited and space access is being stifled. Neutron’s debut launch planned for later this year will help to ease that bottleneck, and our new landing platform will open space access even further by enabling even more mission opportunities that require maximum Neutron performance.”

Rocket Lab currently expects Neutron to make its debut launch from Virginia in the second half of 2025.

About ‘Return On Investment’

‘Return On Investment’ is Rocket Lab’s sea-based landing platform for Neutron, the Company’s new reusable 141 ft (43 m) medium-lift rocket currently in development. Operated out of the U.S. East Coast, the landing platform is built upon a modified barge - the ‘Oceanus’ supplied by Canal Barge Inc., a New Orleans-based, private marine transportation company - and named after the Greek Titan Oceanus, the personification of the Oceanus River that the Greeks believed encircled the entire world. ‘Return On Investment’ will be customized with propulsion systems to maintain the platform’s target position and thermal protection systems to conserve electrical and other support equipment installed on the deck. ‘Return On Investment is expected to enter service in 2026.

About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier, and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle, a family of spacecraft platforms, and the Company is developing the large Neutron launch vehicle for constellation deployment. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered over 200 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft platforms have been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a third launch pad in Virginia.

