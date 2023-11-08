Home Business Wire Rocket Lab Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Issues Guidance For Fourth...
Rocket Lab Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Issues Guidance For Fourth Quarter 2023 and Revenue Guidance for First Quarter 2024

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RKLB #earnings–Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today shared the financial results for fiscal third quarter, ended September 30, 2023.


Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Peter Beck, said: “Rocket Lab’s third quarter began strongly with two successful Electron missions that accelerated our recovery program to make Electron the world’s first reusable small orbital rocket. Following the subsequent September 19th anomaly, we’ve been laser-focused this quarter on the return to service of Electron. The cause of the anomaly is a highly complex set of conditions that are extremely difficult to replicate in testing. However, we believe the findings of the Rocket Lab investigation team overwhelmingly indicate that an electrical arc occurred within the power supply system that provides high voltage to the Rutherford engine’s motor controllers, shorting the battery packs which provide power to the launch vehicle’s upper stage. With growing confidence in our determination of the anomaly’s probable root cause and corrective measures in place, we expect to formally close our investigation in the coming weeks. Electron’s return to flight is scheduled during a launch window that opens from November 28, 2023, and extends into December.

“Over the same period, we’ve progressed the development of Neutron with numerous achievements including a milestone stage two tank test, the crucial validation of methane and LOX combustion in Archimedes igniter testing, and infrastructure scaling for Neutron launch development and engine testing across Virginia, California, and Mississippi. We’ve also secured seven HASTE hypersonic missions with prime defense customers in the past six months, demonstrating the success of our market approach for hypersonic test development for the nation. In Space Systems, the production of spacecraft in our largest program, the $143m Globalstar contract with MDA, has continued on schedule ahead of the first spacecraft delivery in Q1 2024. We also continue to ramp on a new spacecraft contract for a confidential customer this current quarter, as Rocket Lab demonstrates its ability to win and execute critical satellite manufacturing contracts.”

Third Quarter 2023 Business Highlights:

  • Launched two successful Electron missions in the third quarter. The missions were back-to-back recovery launches as part of Rocket Lab’s program to make Electron the world’s first reusable small orbital rocket. The first mission of the quarter deployed seven satellites for customers NASA, SFL, and Spire, before completing a successful ocean splashdown and recovery of Electron’s first stage. The second mission of the quarter deployed a satellite for Capella Space and achieved several milestones for Rocket Lab’s reusability program, including both another ocean splashdown of the first stage and a successful flight of the previously-flown Rutherford engine for the first time.
  • Confirmed authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to resume Electron launches from Launch Complex 1 following an in-flight anomaly on September 19th during the Company’s 41st Electron launch.
  • Announced that Electron will return to the pad at Launch Complex 1 for a dedicated commercial mission for Japan-based Earth imaging customer iQPS during a launch window which opens on November 28, 2023, and extends into December.
  • Continued strong growth in Electron bookings for 2024, with the Company’s launch manifest fully allocated for 2024 and into early 2025.

Business Highlights Since September 30, 2023:

  • Acquired assets and production resources in Warkworth, New Zealand, enabling further vertical integration of critical composites production and design capabilities for both Electron and Neutron rockets. More than 50 staff and accompanying advanced manufacturing assets were retained with the acquisition.
  • Officially opened the Company’s Engine Development Center in Long Beach, California that will support the high-rate production of the Electron launch vehicle’s Rutherford engine, as well as the development and production of the Neutron launch vehicle’s Archimedes engine.
  • Numerous milestone achievements in the Neutron program, including the conclusion of a crucial cryogenic test campaign for the Neutron second stage; completed production of full-scale Archimedes engine structures and components for upcoming development tests; and significant site improvements at both Launch Complex 3 at Wallops Island, Virginia and Archimedes Engine Test Stand in Stennis, Mississippi ahead of Archimedes engine testing and qualification phase.
  • Continued strong growth in HASTE bookings for hypersonic test launches from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 in Virginia. Newly-announced HASTE mission for the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to deploy a scramjet-powered suborbital payload by Australian company Hypersonix is the seventh launch contract Rocket Lab has secured with prime hypersonic defense customers in the past six months.
  • Secured a new Space Systems contract that includes spacecraft build with key components supplied by Rocket Lab; two significant milestones invoiced as part of the $143m contract with MDA for Globalstar; and Rocket Lab satellite components put into operations in the groundbreaking deep-space NASA Psyche mission deployed on October 13, 2023.

     

Fourth Quarter 2023 Guidance

For the Fourth quarter of 2023, Rocket Lab expects:

  • Revenue between $65 million and $69 million.
  • Space Systems revenue between $48.5 million to $52.5 million.
  • Launch Services revenue of approximately $16.5 million.
  • GAAP Gross Margins between 24% to 26%.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margins between 30% to 32%.
  • GAAP Operating Expenses between $61 million to $63 million.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Expenses between $50 million to $52 million.
  • Expected Interest Expense (Income), net $2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $23 million to $27 million.
  • Basic Shares Outstanding of 487 million.

For the First quarter 2024, Rocket Lab expects:

  • Revenue between $95 million and $105 million.
  • Space Systems revenue between $65 million to $68 million.
  • Launch Services revenue between $30 million to $37 million.

See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, and the reconciliation of historical Non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for the forward-looking Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or Adjusted EBITDA expectations for Q4 2023 described above because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. Stock-based compensation is currently expected to range from $11 million to $12 million in Q4 2023.

Conference Call Information

Rocket Lab will host a conference call for investors at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) today to discuss these business highlights and financial results for our third quarter, to provide our outlook for the fourth quarter, and other updates.

The live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Rocket Lab’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.rocketlabusa.com/events-and-presentations/events

About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle and the Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle for large spacecraft and constellation deployment. From its first orbital launch in January 2018 to date, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 171 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a third launch site in Virginia, USA. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com.

+ FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding our expectations of financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2024, strategy, future operations, future financial position, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “suggest,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Rocket Lab’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond Rocket Lab’s control), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including risks related to delays and disruptions in expansion efforts; delays in the development of our Neutron rocket; our dependence on a limited number of customers; the harsh and unpredictable environment of space in which our products operate which could adversely affect our launch vehicle and spacecraft; increased competition in our industry due in part to rapid technological development; technological change in our industry which we may not be able to keep up with or which may render our services uncompetitive; average selling price trends; general economic uncertainty and turbulence which could impact our customers’ ability to pay what we are owed; failure of our launch vehicles, spacecraft and components to operate as intended either due to our error in design in production or through no fault of our own; launch schedule disruptions; supply chain disruptions, product delays or failures; design and engineering flaws; launch failures; natural disasters and epidemics or pandemics; any inability to effectively integrate recently acquired assets; a US government shutdown or delays in government funding; changes in governmental regulations including with respect to trade and export restrictions, or in the status of our regulatory approvals or applications; or other events that force us to cancel or reschedule launches, including customer contractual rescheduling and termination rights; risks that acquisitions may not be completed on the anticipated time frame or at all or do not achieve the anticipated benefits and results; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Rocket Lab’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rocket Lab’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on March 7, 2023, and elsewhere. There can be no assurance that the future developments affecting Rocket Lab will be those that we have anticipated. Except as required by law, Rocket Lab is not undertaking any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Notes to Editor: All dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated.

+ USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”) with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company’s ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the corresponding GAAP measures for the historical periods disclosed are included at the end of the tables in this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. The following definitions are provided:

+ ADJUSTED EDITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from net income or loss to determine Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

+ OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP gross profit, research and development, net, selling, general and administrative, operating expenses, operating loss and total other income (expense), net, further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from the applicable GAAP financial measure. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022

(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

Revenues

 

$

67,661

 

 

$

63,057

 

 

$

184,601

 

 

$

159,234

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

52,694

 

 

 

54,590

 

 

 

148,684

 

 

 

142,074

 

Gross profit

 

 

14,967

 

 

 

8,467

 

 

 

35,917

 

 

 

17,160

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development, net

 

 

26,626

 

 

 

17,508

 

 

 

81,566

 

 

 

50,150

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

27,200

 

 

 

22,961

 

 

 

84,386

 

 

 

64,991

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

53,826

 

 

 

40,469

 

 

 

165,952

 

 

 

115,141

 

Operating loss

 

 

(38,859

)

 

 

(32,002

)

 

 

(130,035

)

 

 

(97,981

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income (expense), net

 

 

(1,413

)

 

 

(1,486

)

 

 

(2,843

)

 

 

(6,907

)

Loss on foreign exchange

 

 

(120

)

 

 

(51

)

 

 

(76

)

 

 

(3,947

)

Change in fair value of liability classified warrants

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,482

 

Other income, net

 

 

1,176

 

 

 

622

 

 

 

3,519

 

 

 

625

 

Total other (expense) income, net

 

 

(357

)

 

 

(915

)

 

 

600

 

 

 

3,253

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(39,216

)

 

 

(32,917

)

 

 

(129,435

)

 

 

(94,728

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

(1,352

)

 

 

(1,693

)

 

 

(2,639

)

 

 

(4,008

)

Net loss

 

$

(40,568

)

 

$

(34,610

)

 

$

(132,074

)

 

$

(98,736

)

Net loss per share attributable to Rocket Lab USA, Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.28

)

 

$

(0.21

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

484,034,071

 

 

 

469,768,797

 

 

 

480,018,578

 

 

 

463,709,955

 

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022

(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share values)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

140,904

 

 

$

242,515

 

Marketable securities, current

 

 

147,513

 

 

 

229,276

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

22,787

 

 

 

36,572

 

Contract assets

 

 

13,042

 

 

 

9,451

 

Inventories

 

 

102,394

 

 

 

92,279

 

Prepaids and other current assets

 

 

68,341

 

 

 

52,201

 

Assets held for sale

 

 

11,259

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

506,240

 

 

 

662,294

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

135,988

 

 

 

101,514

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

70,404

 

 

 

79,692

 

Goodwill

 

 

71,020

 

 

 

71,020

 

Right-of-use assets – operating leases

 

 

44,900

 

 

 

35,239

 

Right-of-use assets – finance leases

 

 

15,145

 

 

 

15,614

 

Marketable securities, non-current

 

 

81,951

 

 

 

9,193

 

Restricted cash

 

 

3,588

 

 

 

3,356

 

Deferred income tax assets, net

 

 

3,282

 

 

 

3,898

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

17,975

 

 

 

7,303

 

Total assets

 

$

950,493

 

 

$

989,123

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade payables

 

$

24,980

 

 

$

12,084

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

5,998

 

 

 

8,723

 

Employee benefits payable

 

 

14,979

 

 

 

8,634

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

133,793

 

 

 

108,344

 

Current installments of long-term borrowings

 

 

105,116

 

 

 

2,906

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

18,885

 

 

 

22,249

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

303,751

 

 

 

162,940

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term borrowings, excluding current installments

 

 

 

 

 

100,043

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

 

41,695

 

 

 

34,266

 

Non-current finance lease liabilities

 

 

15,299

 

 

 

15,568

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

308

 

 

 

95

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

3,638

 

 

 

3,005

 

Total liabilities

 

 

364,691

 

 

 

315,917

 

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares: 2,500,000,000; issued and outstanding shares: 485,857,768 and 475,356,517 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

 

49

 

 

 

48

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,161,165

 

 

 

1,112,977

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(573,029

)

 

 

(440,955

)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

 

(2,383

)

 

 

1,136

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

585,802

 

 

 

673,206

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

950,493

 

 

$

989,123

 

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022

(unaudited; in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(132,074

)

 

$

(98,736

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

21,577

 

 

 

21,590

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

43,398

 

 

 

43,312

 

Loss on disposal of assets

 

 

240

 

 

 

32

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount

 

 

2,166

 

 

 

2,107

 

Noncash lease expense

 

 

4,062

 

 

 

2,312

 

Noncash income associated with liability-classified warrants

 

 

 

 

 

(13,482

)

Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

1,138

 

 

 

200

 

Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a discount

 

 

(3,399

)

 

 

(421

)

Deferred income taxes

 

 

644

 

 

 

1,167

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

13,798

 

 

 

(30,752

)

Contract assets

 

 

(3,592

)

 

 

(6,960

)

Inventories

 

 

(10,933

)

 

 

(17,635

)

Prepaids and other current assets

 

 

(15,819

)

 

 

(17,173

)

Other non-current assets

 

 

(10,712

)

 

 

3,281

 

Trade payables

 

 

12,026

 

 

 

(1,625

)

Accrued expenses

 

 

(2,187

)

 

 

(3,530

)

Employee benefits payables

 

 

5,285

 

 

 

2,519

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

25,450

 

 

 

26,404

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

(4,632

)

 

 

2,310

 

Non-current lease liabilities

 

 

(3,316

)

 

 

(2,551

)

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

230

 

 

 

39

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(56,650

)

 

 

(87,592

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, equipment and software

 

 

(44,293

)

 

 

(27,419

)

Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of acquired cash and restricted cash

 

 

(16,934

)

 

 

(65,824

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

 

(207,266

)

 

 

(179,853

)

Maturities of marketable securities

 

 

219,340

 

 

 

240

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(49,153

)

 

 

(272,856

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and public warrants

 

 

2,293

 

 

 

4,278

 

Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan

 

 

3,780

 

 

 

3,149

 

Proceeds from sale of employees restricted stock units to cover taxes

 

 

12,390

 

 

 

28,587

 

Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units

 

 

(12,352

)

 

 

(28,308

)

Tax payment for net settled option shares

 

 

 

 

 

(444

)

Payment of contingent consideration

 

 

(1,000

)

 

 

(5,500

)

Finance lease principal payments

 

 

(248

)

 

 

(193

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

4,863

 

 

 

1,569

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(439

)

 

 

3,091

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(101,379

)

 

 

(355,788

)

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

 

245,871

 

 

 

692,075

 

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

144,492

 

 

$

336,287

 

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022

(unaudited; in thousands)
 

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP research and development, net, Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP operating loss and Non-GAAP total other income (expense), net with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. See above for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.
 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

NET LOSS

 

$

(40,568

)

 

$

(34,610

)

 

$

(132,074

)

 

$

(98,736

)

Depreciation

 

 

4,237

 

 

 

4,400

 

 

 

11,463

 

 

 

11,911

 

Amortization

 

 

3,555

 

 

 

3,453

 

 

 

10,114

 

 

 

9,679

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

14,098

 

 

 

14,485

 

 

 

43,398

 

 

 

43,312

 

Transaction costs

 

 

142

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

311

 

 

 

505

 

Interest (income) expense, net

 

 

1,413

 

 

 

1,486

 

 

 

2,843

 

 

 

6,907

 

Change in fair value of liability classified warrants

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(13,482

)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

(462

)

 

 

200

 

 

 

1,138

 

 

 

200

 

Performance reserve escrow

 

 

1,800

 

 

 

1,894

 

 

 

5,426

 

 

 

5,684

 

Amortization of inventory step-up

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,618

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

1,352

 

 

 

1,693

 

 

 

2,639

 

 

 

4,008

 

Loss on foreign exchange

 

 

120

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

3,947

 

Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a discount

 

 

(1,447

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,601

)

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of assets

 

 

213

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

240

 

 

 

32

 

Employee retention credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,841

)

 

 

 

ADJUSTED EBITDA

 

$

(15,547

)

 

$

(6,907

)

 

$

(61,868

)

 

$

(23,415

)

Contacts

+ Rocket Lab Investor Relations Contact

Colin Canfield

investors@rocketlabusa.com

+ Rocket Lab Media Contact

Murielle Baker

media@rocketlabusa.com

Read full story here

