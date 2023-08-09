Rocket Lab Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Issues Guidance For Continued Revenue Growth In Third Quarter 2023

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today shared the financial results for fiscal second quarter 2023, ended June 30, 2023.





Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Peter Beck, said: “The second quarter saw strong performance across Rocket Lab’s launch and space systems businesses with three successful Electron launches, more than 17 spacecraft featuring Rocket Lab satellite components deployed to orbit, and multiple new launch contracts signed with new and returning customers. We were able to deploy two successful missions from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand for NASA, then follow it up days later with a successful first launch of our new HASTE suborbital hypersonic testbed rocket from Launch Complex 2 in Virginia, which is testament to the experienced team and infrastructure we’ve put in place to enable rapid, reliable and repeatable launch. Over the same period, our team delivered near record numbers of satellite components to commercial and government customers and is successfully operating the first of four Rocket Lab-designed and built spacecraft on orbit to enable in-space pharmaceutical manufacturing. We also achieved some major development milestones for Neutron in the second quarter, including completion of the second stage qualification tank. Earthworks are also underway for Neutron’s launch pad, with construction scheduled to commence in the third quarter, marking an exciting new era in Neutron’s path to first launch next year.”

Second Quarter 2023 Business Highlights:

Delivered strong financial results that were above the midpoint of prior guidance for revenue, and well above the high end of prior guidance for gross margin.

Launched three successful Electron missions in the second quarter, including the TROPICS constellation for NASA and the first HASTE mission, a suborbital testbed launch vehicle derived from the Company’s Electron rocket to provide reliable, high-cadence flight test opportunities to support the development of advanced hypersonic systems technology.

Acquired assets and production space from the Virgin Orbit bankruptcy auction at favorable pricing, enabling significant savings and schedule acceleration for Neutron production.

Significant milestones met in development of Neutron rocket and launch site, including completion of second stage tank and cryogenic tank test stand. Earthworks underway for launch site construction to commence in Q3.

Strong quarter for space systems with Rocket Lab satellite components or software featured in 17 spacecraft launched to orbit.

First of four advanced spacecraft designed, manufactured, and now operating in orbit for Varda Space enabling in-space pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Business Highlights Since June 30, 2023:

Successfully launched a rideshare mission from Launch Complex 1 featuring satellites for NASA, Spire Global, and Spaceflight Laboratory.

Completed a successful splashdown and recovery of Electron’s first stage, furthering the Company’s rocket reusability program ahead of the first reflight of an engine later this year. The mission successfully demonstrated new waterproofing technologies on the rocket, as well as an advanced system for retrieving the rocket from the ocean.

Continued strong growth in Electron bookings with 10 new launches signed since Q1 financial results, including block buys from return commercial constellation customers Synspective and BlackSky, two dedicated missions for a government customer, and a new HASTE hypersonic test launch contract from Launch Complex 2.

Third Quarter 2023 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2023, Rocket Lab expects:

Revenue between $73 million and $77 million.

Launch Services revenue of approximately $30 million.

Space Systems revenue of between $43 million to $47 million.

GAAP Gross Margins between 21% to 23%.

Non-GAAP Gross Margins between 28% to 30%.

GAAP Operating Expenses between $51 million to $53 million.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses between $38 million to $40 million.

Expected Interest Expense (Income), net $0.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $10 million to $14 million.

Basic Shares Outstanding of 484 million.

See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, and the reconciliation of historical Non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for the forward-looking Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or Adjusted EBITDA expectations for Q3 2023 described above because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. Stock-based compensation is currently expected to range from $13 million to $14 million in Q3 2023.

Conference Call Information

Rocket Lab will host a conference call for investors at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) today to discuss these business highlights and financial results for our first quarter, to provide our outlook for the second quarter, and other updates.

The live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Rocket Lab’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.rocketlabusa.com/events-and-presentations/events

About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle and the Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle for large spacecraft and constellation deployment. From its first orbital launch in January 2018 to date, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 170 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a third launch site in Virginia, USA. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com.

+ FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding our expectations of financial results for the third quarter of 2023, strategy, future operations, future financial position, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “suggest,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Rocket Lab’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond Rocket Lab’s control), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including risks related to delays and disruptions in expansion efforts; our dependence on a limited number of customers; the harsh and unpredictable environment of space in which our products operate which could adversely affect our launch vehicle and spacecraft; increased congestion from the proliferation of low Earth orbit constellations which could materially increase the risk of potential collision with space debris or another spacecraft and limit or impair our launch flexibility and/or access to our own orbital slots; increased competition in our industry due in part to rapid technological development and decreasing costs; technological change in our industry which we may not be able to keep up with or which may render our services uncompetitive; average selling price trends; general economic uncertainty and turbulence which could impact our customers’ ability to pay what we are owed; failure of our launch vehicles, spacecraft and components to operate as intended either due to our error in design in production or through no fault of our own; launch schedule disruptions; supply chain disruptions, product delays or failures; design and engineering flaws; launch failures; natural disasters and epidemics or pandemics; any inability to effectively integrate recently acquired assets; changes in governmental regulations including with respect to trade and export restrictions, or in the status of our regulatory approvals or applications; or other events that force us to cancel or reschedule launches, including customer contractual rescheduling and termination rights; risks that acquisitions may not be completed on the anticipated time frame or at all or do not achieve the anticipated benefits and results; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Rocket Lab’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rocket Lab’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on March 7, 2023, and elsewhere. There can be no assurance that the future developments affecting Rocket Lab will be those that we have anticipated. Except as required by law, Rocket Lab is not undertaking any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Notes to Editor: All dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated.

+ USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”) with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company’s ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the corresponding GAAP measures for the historical periods disclosed are included at the end of the tables in this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. The following definitions are provided:

+ ADJUSTED EDITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from net income or loss to determine Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

+ OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP gross profit, research and development, net, selling, general and administrative, operating expenses, operating loss and total other income (expense), net, further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from the applicable GAAP financial measure. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022 (unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 62,045 $ 55,474 $ 116,940 $ 96,177 Cost of revenues 47,452 50,516 95,990 87,484 Gross profit 14,593 4,958 20,950 8,693 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 31,035 19,165 54,940 32,642 Selling, general and administrative 28,717 18,952 57,186 42,030 Total operating expenses 59,752 38,117 112,126 74,672 Operating loss (45,159 ) (33,159 ) (91,176 ) (65,979 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net (745 ) (2,432 ) (1,430 ) (5,421 ) (Loss) gain on foreign exchange (90 ) (3,876 ) 44 (3,896 ) Change in fair value of liability classified warrants — — — 13,482 Other income (loss), net 866 (23 ) 2,343 3 Total other income (expense), net 31 (6,331 ) 957 4,168 Loss before income taxes (45,128 ) (39,490 ) (90,219 ) (61,811 ) (Provision) benefit for income taxes (761 ) 2,073 (1,287 ) (2,315 ) Net loss $ (45,889 ) $ (37,417 ) $ (91,506 ) $ (64,126 ) Net loss per share attributable to Rocket Lab USA, Inc.: Basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 479,735,858 464,719,924 477,977,551 460,630,324

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022 (unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share values) June 30, 2023 (unaudited) December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 197,160 $ 242,515 Marketable securities, current 144,018 229,276 Accounts receivable, net 25,175 36,572 Contract assets 16,714 9,451 Inventories 102,234 92,279 Prepaids and other current assets 63,520 52,201 Assets held for sale 11,384 — Total current assets 560,205 662,294 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 120,004 101,514 Intangible assets, net 73,309 79,692 Goodwill 71,020 71,020 Right-of-use assets – operating leases 47,586 35,239 Right-of-use assets – finance leases 15,302 15,614 Marketable securities, non-current 73,941 9,193 Restricted cash 3,594 3,356 Deferred income tax assets, net 3,641 3,898 Other non-current assets 12,894 7,303 Total assets $ 981,496 $ 989,123 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 25,867 $ 12,084 Accrued expenses 6,492 8,723 Employee benefits payable 14,138 8,634 Contract liabilities 134,574 108,344 Current installments of long-term borrowings 104,381 2,906 Other current liabilities 20,489 22,249 Total current liabilities 305,941 162,940 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings, excluding current installments — 100,043 Non-current operating lease liabilities 43,169 34,266 Non-current finance lease liabilities 15,385 15,568 Deferred tax liabilities 237 95 Other non-current liabilities 5,716 3,005 Total liabilities 370,448 315,917 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares: 2,500,000,000; issued and outstanding shares: 482,603,474 and 475,356,517 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 48 48 Additional paid-in capital 1,145,225 1,112,977 Accumulated deficit (532,461 ) (440,955 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,764 ) 1,136 Total stockholders’ equity 611,048 673,206 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 981,496 $ 989,123

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022 (unaudited; in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (91,506 ) $ (64,126 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,785 13,737 Stock-based compensation expense 29,300 28,827 Loss on disposal of assets 27 25 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 1,431 1,392 Noncash lease expense 2,026 1,526 Noncash income associated with liability-classified warrants — (13,482 ) Change in the fair value of contingent consideration 1,600 — Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a discount (2,116 ) — Deferred income taxes 248 251 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 11,433 (12,926 ) Contract assets (7,264 ) (2,286 ) Inventories (10,611 ) (16,302 ) Prepaids and other current assets (10,839 ) (8,090 ) Other non-current assets (5,634 ) 2,089 Trade payables 13,234 1,992 Accrued expenses (2,845 ) (3,433 ) Employee benefits payables 4,116 3,925 Contract liabilities 26,230 4,467 Other current liabilities (1,881 ) (568 ) Non-current lease liabilities (1,942 ) (1,640 ) Other non-current liabilities (241 ) 27 Net cash used in operating activities (31,449 ) (64,595 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, equipment and software (23,246 ) (19,070 ) Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of acquired cash and restricted cash (16,119 ) (65,073 ) Purchases of marketable securities (132,000 ) — Maturities of marketable securities 154,176 — Net cash used in investing activities (17,189 ) (84,143 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and public warrants 1,808 3,142 Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan 2,522 2,091 Proceeds from sale of employees restricted stock units to cover taxes 7,801 24,002 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (6,968 ) (23,741 ) Tax payment for net settled option shares — (444 ) Payment of contingent consideration (1,000 ) (5,500 ) Finance lease principal payments (160 ) (116 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,003 (566 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (482 ) 3,858 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (45,117 ) (145,446 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 245,871 692,075 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 200,754 $ 546,629

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022 (unaudited; in thousands) The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP research and development, net, Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP operating loss and Non-GAAP total other income (expense), net with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. See above for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 NET LOSS $ (45,889 ) $ (37,417 ) $ (91,506 ) $ (64,126 ) Depreciation 3,513 4,318 7,226 7,511 Amortization 3,239 3,331 6,559 6,226 Stock-based compensation expense 15,264 16,869 29,300 28,827 Transaction costs 4 96 169 471 Interest (income) expense, net 745 2,432 1,430 5,421 Change in fair value of liability classified warrants — — — (13,482 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,300 (2,500 ) 1,600 — Performance reserve escrow 1,788 1,895 3,626 3,790 Amortization of inventory step-up — 616 — 2,618 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 761 (2,073 ) 1,287 2,315 Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 90 3,876 (44 ) 3,896 Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a discount (989 ) — (2,154 ) — Loss on disposal of assets 22 20 27 25 Employee retention credit — — (3,841 ) — ADJUSTED EBITDA $ (20,152 ) $ (8,537 ) $ (46,321 ) $ (16,508 )

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Gross profit $ 14,593 $ 4,958 $ 20,950 $ 8,693 Stock-based compensation 3,330 5,792 7,143 9,127 Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,709 751 3,419 1,316 Amortization of inventory step-up — 616 — 2,618 Performance reserve escrow 76 114 133 228 Employee retention credit — — (2,130 ) — Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 19,708 $ 12,231 $ 29,515 $ 21,982 Non-GAAP Gross margin 31.8 % 22.0 % 25.2 % 22.9 % GAAP Research and development, net $ 31,035 $ 19,165 $ 54,940 $ 32,642 Stock-based compensation (6,652 ) (6,350 ) (11,674 ) (11,376 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (9 ) (1,692 ) (18 ) (3,324 ) Employee retention credit — — 631 — Non-GAAP Research and development, net $ 24,374 $ 11,123 $ 43,879 $ 17,942 GAAP Selling, general and administrative $ 28,717 $ 18,952 $ 57,186 $ 42,030 Stock-based compensation (5,282 ) (4,727 ) (10,483 ) (8,324 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (1,395 ) (780 ) (2,829 ) (1,378 ) Transaction costs (4 ) (96 ) (169 ) (471 ) Performance reserve escrow (1,712 ) (1,781 ) (3,493 ) (3,562 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,300 ) 2,500 (1,600 ) — Employee retention credit — — 1,080 — Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative $ 19,024 $ 14,068 $ 39,692 $ 28,295 GAAP Operating expenses $ 59,752 $ 38,117 $ 112,126 $ 74,672 Stock-based compensation (11,934 ) (11,077 ) (22,157 ) (19,700 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (1,404 ) (2,472 ) (2,847 ) (4,702 ) Transaction costs (4 ) (96 ) (169 ) (471 ) Performance reserve escrow (1,712 ) (1,781 ) (3,493 ) (3,562 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,300 ) 2,500 (1,600 ) — Employee retention credit — — 1,711 — Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 43,398 $ 25,191 $ 83,571 $ 46,237 GAAP Operating loss $ (45,159 ) $ (33,159 ) $ (91,176 ) $ (65,979 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 21,469 20,199 37,120 41,724 Non-GAAP Operating loss $ (23,690 ) $ (12,960 ) $ (54,056 ) $ (24,255 ) GAAP Total other income (expense), net $ 31 $ (6,331 ) $ 957 $ 4,168 Change in fair value of liability classified warrants — — — (13,482 ) Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 90 3,876 (44 ) 3,896 Non-GAAP Total other income (expense), net $ 121 $ (2,455 ) $ 913 $ (5,418 )

Contacts

+ Rocket Lab Investor Relations Contact



Colin Canfield



investors@rocketlabusa.com

+ Rocket Lab Media Contact



Morgan Bailey



media@rocketlabusa.com

Read full story here