Rocket Lab Announces Full Year & Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results, Posts Record Revenue Representing 26% Sequential Growth, 78% Annual Growth and 121% Year-on-Year Quarterly Growth

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, said: “2024 was a record-setting year for Rocket Lab, with our highest annual revenue ever posted of $436.2 million and a record Q4 2024 revenue of $132.4 million – a 382% increase compared to Q4 2021, our first full quarter following our debut on the Nasdaq as a publicly-traded company. Top achievements across launch and space systems include a record number of 16 launches for Electron in 2024 (a 60% increase in launch cadence compared to 2023) and more than $450 million in newly-secured launch and space systems contracts. We rounded out the year with significant advancement across the Neutron program ahead of a planned debut launch in the second half of 2025. The Company’s strong performance across launch and space systems is foundational to Rocket Lab’s momentum toward delivering its own satellite service as a truly end-to-end space company. This has been bolstered in Q1 2025 with the introduction of our new constellation-class satellite platform designed for mass manufacture, named Flatellite. Applicable to national security, defense, and commercial services, the new satellite also signals a bold, strategic step toward potential paths for operating our own future constellation.”
Business Highlights for the Full Year & Fourth Quarter 2024, plus updates since December 31, 2024.
Launch:
- Achieved a record year of 16 Electron launches in 2024, up 60% on the year prior, with a booked manifest which supports more than 20 Electron and HASTE launches for 2025 across both single satellite and constellation deployment missions and hypersonic technology test missions.
- Signed a second multi-launch Electron contract in Q1 2025 with Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS), a Japan-based Earth imaging company. Along with an earlier multi-launch contract signed in 2024 with iQPS, the combined contracts represent one of the largest Electron launch agreements to date.
- Selected by Kratos to support a $1.45 billion five-year federal contract for hypersonic flight testing under the MACH-TB 2.0 Contract Award.
- Successfully completed the fourth of five dedicated launches for Kineis in Q1 2025, with Electron expected to launch the fifth and final mission in the coming weeks to complete full constellation deployment in less than a year for the French Internet-of-Things (IoT) constellation operator.
- Revealed details about Rocket Lab’s plans for a new ocean landing platform for Neutron missions returning to Earth. Named ‘Return On Investment,’ the landing platform is expected to open space access further by enabling even more mission opportunities that require maximum Neutron performance.
- Shared progress on Neutron’s development ahead of planned debut launch of the new reusable medium-lift rocket in the second half of 2025.
Space Systems:
- Introduced a new low-cost satellite tailored for mass manufacture to serve large satellite constellations. Named Flatellite, the satellite is a scalable and resilient platform that offers high-speed connectivity and remote sensing capabilities. It has been designed to meet the needs of the national security, defense, and commercial markets, and signals a potential next step in Rocket Lab developing, launching and operating its own constellation to deliver data and services from space.
- Celebrated mission success for the latest Rocket Lab Pioneer spacecraft which successfully operated in space, then deployed to Earth, Varda’s latest orbital processing and hypersonic reentry mission.
- Rocket Lab’s third Pioneer spacecraft produced for Varda has already been completed and delivered for launch in early March, the second that Rocket Lab has delivered for launch within a month.
- Completed significant program milestones across two Rocket Lab spacecraft programs advancing U.S. national defense: comprehensive multi-day design reviews for Rocket Lab’s 18 spacecraft program for the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tranche 2 Transport Layer-Beta (T2TL-Beta) constellation, and for the U.S. Space Force’s VICTUS HAZE program, a $32 million responsive space mission with Electron and Rocket Lab’s own spacecraft that will launch with only 24 hours’ notice.
First Quarter 2025 Guidance
For the first quarter of 2025, Rocket Lab expects:
- Revenue between $117 million and $123 million.
- GAAP Gross Margins between 25% and 27%.
- Non-GAAP Gross Margins between 30% and 32%.
- GAAP Operating Expenses between $93 million and $95 million.
- Non-GAAP Operating Expenses between $77 million and $79 million.
- Expected Interest Expense (Income), net $2.7 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of $33 million and $35 million.
- Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding of 458 million, excluding approximately 51 million of Series A Convertible Participating Preferred Stock.
See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, and the reconciliation of historical Non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for the forward-looking Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or Adjusted EBITDA expectations for Q1 2025 described above because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. Stock-based compensation is currently expected to range from $16 million to $18 million in Q1 2025.
ROCKET LAB USA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023
(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Product revenues
$
84,003
$
47,868
$
289,851
$
156,560
Service revenues
48,385
12,123
146,363
88,032
Total revenues
132,388
59,991
436,214
244,592
Cost of revenues:
Cost of product revenues
60,620
31,104
213,835
115,342
Cost of service revenues
34,951
13,395
106,230
77,841
Total cost of revenues
95,571
44,499
320,065
193,183
Gross profit
36,817
15,492
116,149
51,409
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
48,255
37,488
174,394
119,054
Selling, general and administrative
40,111
25,887
131,556
110,273
Total operating expenses
88,366
63,375
305,950
229,327
Operating loss
(51,549
)
(47,883
)
(189,801
)
(177,918
)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(1,778
)
(1,405
)
(3,954
)
(4,248
)
Gain (loss) on foreign exchange
378
(394
)
(87
)
(470
)
Other income, net
1,279
196
4,431
3,715
Total other income (expense), net
(121
)
(1,603
)
390
(1,003
)
Loss before income taxes
(51,670
)
(49,486
)
(189,411
)
(178,921
)
Provision for income taxes
(675
)
(1,011
)
(764
)
(3,650
)
Net loss
$
(52,345
)
$
(50,497
)
$
(190,175
)
$
(182,571
)
Net loss per share attributable to Rocket Lab USA, Inc.:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.10
)
$
(0.38
)
$
(0.38
)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
501,748,897
486,959,454
495,929,861
481,768,060
ROCKET LAB USA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023
(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
271,042
$
162,518
Marketable securities, current
147,948
82,255
Accounts receivable, net
36,440
35,176
Contract assets
63,108
12,951
Inventories
119,074
107,857
Prepaids and other current assets
55,009
66,949
Assets held for sale
—
9,016
Total current assets
692,621
476,722
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
194,838
145,409
Intangible assets, net
58,637
68,094
Goodwill
71,020
71,020
Right-of-use assets - operating leases
53,664
59,401
Right-of-use assets - finance leases
14,396
14,987
Marketable securities, non-current
60,686
79,247
Restricted cash
4,260
3,916
Deferred income tax assets, net
3,010
3,501
Other non-current assets
31,210
18,914
Total assets
$
1,184,342
$
941,211
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade payables
$
53,059
$
29,303
Accrued expenses
19,460
5,590
Employee benefits payable
20,847
16,342
Contract liabilities
216,160
139,338
Current installments of long-term borrowings
12,045
17,764
Other current liabilities
17,954
15,036
Total current liabilities
339,525
223,373
Non-current liabilities:
Convertible senior notes, net
345,392
—
Long-term borrowings, excluding current installments
44,049
87,587
Non-current operating lease liabilities
51,965
56,099
Non-current finance lease liabilities
14,970
15,238
Deferred tax liabilities
891
426
Other non-current liabilities
5,097
3,944
Total liabilities
801,889
386,667
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares: 100,000,000; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares: 2,500,000,000; issued and outstanding shares: 504,453,785 and 488,923,055 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
50
49
Additional paid-in capital
1,198,909
1,176,484
Accumulated deficit
(813,701
)
(623,526
)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(2,805
)
1,537
Total stockholders’ equity
382,453
554,544
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,184,342
$
941,211
ROCKET LAB USA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023
(unaudited; in thousands)
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(190,175
)
$
(182,571
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
33,655
29,744
Stock-based compensation expense
56,816
53,461
Gain on disposal of assets
(2,828
)
(111
)
Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt
1,330
1,732
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount
3,091
2,904
Noncash lease expense
5,951
5,787
Change in the fair value of contingent consideration
(218
)
1,343
Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a discount
(2,901
)
(4,571
)
Deferred income taxes
599
708
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(1,428
)
1,452
Contract assets
(50,161
)
(3,501
)
Inventories
(12,398
)
(15,562
)
Prepaids and other current assets
7,591
(14,586
)
Other non-current assets
(12,922
)
(11,470
)
Trade payables
24,800
15,585
Accrued expenses
9,086
(3,275
)
Employee benefits payable
5,304
5,484
Contract liabilities
76,865
30,992
Other current liabilities
3,249
(7,563
)
Non-current lease liabilities
(6,405
)
(5,076
)
Other non-current liabilities
2,209
227
Net cash used in operating activities
(48,890
)
(98,867
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property, equipment and software
(67,093
)
(54,707
)
Proceeds on disposal of assets, net
12,542
3,660
Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of acquired cash and restricted cash
—
(18,966
)
Purchases of marketable securities
(162,161
)
(207,266
)
Maturities of marketable securities
116,242
269,204
Sale of marketable securities
2,143
20,093
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(98,327
)
12,018
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
3,507
2,444
Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan
5,683
4,988
Proceeds from sale of employees restricted stock units to cover taxes
35,254
15,995
Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units
(35,336
)
(15,722
)
Payment of contingent consideration
—
(1,000
)
Finance lease principal payments
(329
)
(336
)
Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible senior notes
(43,168
)
—
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes
355,000
—
Proceeds from secured term loan
—
110,000
Repayments on secured term loans
(51,724
)
(107,573
)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(12,205
)
(1,427
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
256,682
7,369
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(597
)
43
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
108,868
(79,437
)
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
166,434
245,871
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
275,302
$
166,434
ROCKET LAB USA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023
(unaudited; in thousands)
The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP research and development, net, Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP operating loss and Non-GAAP total other income (expense), net with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. See above for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
NET LOSS
$
(52,345
)
$
(50,497
)
$
(190,175
)
$
(182,571
)
Depreciation
5,854
4,571
20,367
16,034
Amortization
3,285
3,596
13,288
13,710
Stock-based compensation expense
16,872
10,063
56,816
53,461
Transaction costs
2,187
30
2,594
341
Interest expense, net
1,778
1,405
3,954
4,248
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
205
(218
)
1,343
Performance reserve escrow
—
31
—
5,457
Provision for income taxes
675
1,011
764
3,650
(Gain) loss on foreign exchange
(378
)
394
87
470
Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a discount
(650
)
(1,179
)
(2,922
)
(4,780
)
Gain on disposal of assets
(472
)
(351
)
(2,828
)
(111
)
Employee retention credit
—
—
—
(3,841
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
1,732
1,330
1,732
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
(23,194
)
$
(28,989
)
$
(96,943
)
$
(90,857
)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP Gross profit
$
36,817
$
15,492
$
116,149
$
51,409
Stock-based compensation
6,452
2,196
16,657
12,521
Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease
1,751
1,710
6,998
6,839
Performance reserve escrow
—
1
—
210
Employee retention credit
—
—
—
(2,130
)
Non-GAAP Gross profit
$
45,020
$
19,399
$
139,804
$
68,849
Non-GAAP Gross margin
34.0
%
32.3
%
32.0
%
28.1
%
GAAP Research and development, net
$
48,255
$
37,488
$
174,394
$
119,054
Stock-based compensation
(1,966
)
(3,828
)
(15,626
)
(21,721
)
Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease
(226
)
(314
)
(912
)
(647
)
Employee retention credit
—
—
—
631
Non-GAAP Research and development, net
$
46,063
$
33,346
$
157,856
$
97,317
GAAP Selling, general and administrative
$
40,111
$
25,887
$
131,556
$
110,273
Stock-based compensation
(8,454
)
(4,039
)
(24,533
)
(19,219
)
Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease
(1,046
)
(1,378
)
(4,320
)
(5,585
)
Transaction costs
(2,187
)
(30
)
(2,594
)
(341
)
Performance reserve escrow
—
(30
)
—
(5,247
)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
(205
)
218
(1,343
)
Employee retention credit
—
—
—
1,080
Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative
$
28,424
$
20,205
$
100,327
$
79,618
GAAP Operating expenses
$
88,366
$
63,375
$
305,950
$
229,327
Stock-based compensation
(10,420
)
(7,867
)
(40,159
)
(40,940
)
Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease
(1,272
)
(1,692
)
(5,232
)
(6,232
)
Transaction costs
(2,187
)
(30
)
(2,594
)
(341
)
Performance reserve escrow
—
(30
)
—
(5,247
)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
—
(205
)
218
(1,343
)
Employee retention credit
—
—
—
1,711
Non-GAAP Operating expenses
$
74,487
$
53,551
$
258,183
$
176,935
GAAP Operating loss
$
(51,549
)
$
(47,883
)
$
(189,801
)
$
(177,918
)
Total non-GAAP adjustments
22,082
13,731
71,422
69,832
Non-GAAP Operating loss
$
(29,467
)
$
(34,152
)
$
(118,379
)
$
(108,086
)
GAAP Total other income (expense), net
$
(121
)
$
(1,603
)
$
390
$
(1,003
)
(Gain) loss on foreign exchange
(378
)
394
87
470
Gain on disposal of assets
(472
)
(351
)
(2,828
)
(111
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
1,732
1,330
1,732
Non-GAAP Total other income (expense), net
$
(971
)
$
172
$
(1,021
)
$
1,088
