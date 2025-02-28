Rocket Lab Announces Full Year & Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results, Posts Record Revenue Representing 26% Sequential Growth, 78% Annual Growth and 121% Year-on-Year Quarterly Growth

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RKLB--Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab”, “the Company”, “we,” “us,” or “our”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today shared the financial results for fiscal fourth quarter, ended December 31, 2024.



Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, said: “2024 was a record-setting year for Rocket Lab, with our highest annual revenue ever posted of $436.2 million and a record Q4 2024 revenue of $132.4 million – a 382% increase compared to Q4 2021, our first full quarter following our debut on the Nasdaq as a publicly-traded company. Top achievements across launch and space systems include a record number of 16 launches for Electron in 2024 (a 60% increase in launch cadence compared to 2023) and more than $450 million in newly-secured launch and space systems contracts. We rounded out the year with significant advancement across the Neutron program ahead of a planned debut launch in the second half of 2025. The Company’s strong performance across launch and space systems is foundational to Rocket Lab’s momentum toward delivering its own satellite service as a truly end-to-end space company. This has been bolstered in Q1 2025 with the introduction of our new constellation-class satellite platform designed for mass manufacture, named Flatellite. Applicable to national security, defense, and commercial services, the new satellite also signals a bold, strategic step toward potential paths for operating our own future constellation.”

Business Highlights for the Full Year & Fourth Quarter 2024, plus updates since December 31, 2024.

Launch:

  • Achieved a record year of 16 Electron launches in 2024, up 60% on the year prior, with a booked manifest which supports more than 20 Electron and HASTE launches for 2025 across both single satellite and constellation deployment missions and hypersonic technology test missions.
  • Signed a second multi-launch Electron contract in Q1 2025 with Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS), a Japan-based Earth imaging company. Along with an earlier multi-launch contract signed in 2024 with iQPS, the combined contracts represent one of the largest Electron launch agreements to date.
  • Selected by Kratos to support a $1.45 billion five-year federal contract for hypersonic flight testing under the MACH-TB 2.0 Contract Award.
  • Successfully completed the fourth of five dedicated launches for Kineis in Q1 2025, with Electron expected to launch the fifth and final mission in the coming weeks to complete full constellation deployment in less than a year for the French Internet-of-Things (IoT) constellation operator.
  • Revealed details about Rocket Lab’s plans for a new ocean landing platform for Neutron missions returning to Earth. Named ‘Return On Investment,’ the landing platform is expected to open space access further by enabling even more mission opportunities that require maximum Neutron performance.
  • Shared progress on Neutron’s development ahead of planned debut launch of the new reusable medium-lift rocket in the second half of 2025.

Space Systems:

  • Introduced a new low-cost satellite tailored for mass manufacture to serve large satellite constellations. Named Flatellite, the satellite is a scalable and resilient platform that offers high-speed connectivity and remote sensing capabilities. It has been designed to meet the needs of the national security, defense, and commercial markets, and signals a potential next step in Rocket Lab developing, launching and operating its own constellation to deliver data and services from space.
  • Celebrated mission success for the latest Rocket Lab Pioneer spacecraft which successfully operated in space, then deployed to Earth, Varda’s latest orbital processing and hypersonic reentry mission.
  • Rocket Lab’s third Pioneer spacecraft produced for Varda has already been completed and delivered for launch in early March, the second that Rocket Lab has delivered for launch within a month.
  • Completed significant program milestones across two Rocket Lab spacecraft programs advancing U.S. national defense: comprehensive multi-day design reviews for Rocket Lab’s 18 spacecraft program for the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tranche 2 Transport Layer-Beta (T2TL-Beta) constellation, and for the U.S. Space Force’s VICTUS HAZE program, a $32 million responsive space mission with Electron and Rocket Lab’s own spacecraft that will launch with only 24 hours’ notice.

First Quarter 2025 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2025, Rocket Lab expects:

  • Revenue between $117 million and $123 million.
  • GAAP Gross Margins between 25% and 27%.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margins between 30% and 32%.
  • GAAP Operating Expenses between $93 million and $95 million.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Expenses between $77 million and $79 million.
  • Expected Interest Expense (Income), net $2.7 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $33 million and $35 million.
  • Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding of 458 million, excluding approximately 51 million of Series A Convertible Participating Preferred Stock.

See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, and the reconciliation of historical Non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for the forward-looking Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or Adjusted EBITDA expectations for Q1 2025 described above because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. Stock-based compensation is currently expected to range from $16 million to $18 million in Q1 2025.

Conference Call Information

Rocket Lab will host a conference call for investors at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) today to discuss these business highlights and financial results for our fourth quarter, to provide our outlook for the first quarter, and other updates.

The live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Rocket Lab’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.rocketlabusa.com/events-and-presentations/events

About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier, and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle, a family of flight-proven spacecraft, and the Company is developing the large Neutron launch vehicle for constellation deployment. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered more than 200 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a third launch pad in Virginia. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations of financial results for the first quarter of 2025, launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development and anticipated timeline to launch, operational expansion and business strategy are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.rocketlabusa.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

+ Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”) with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company's ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the corresponding GAAP measures for the historical periods disclosed are included at the end of the tables in this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. The following definitions are provided:

+ Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from net income or loss to determine Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

+ Other Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP gross profit, research and development, net, selling, general and administrative, operating expenses, operating loss and total other income (expense), net, further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from the applicable GAAP financial measure. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

ROCKET LAB USA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023

(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenues

 

$

84,003

 

 

$

47,868

 

 

$

289,851

 

 

$

156,560

 

Service revenues

 

 

48,385

 

 

 

12,123

 

 

 

146,363

 

 

 

88,032

 

Total revenues

 

 

132,388

 

 

 

59,991

 

 

 

436,214

 

 

 

244,592

 

Cost of revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product revenues

 

60,620

 

 

31,104

 

 

213,835

 

 

115,342

 

Cost of service revenues

 

 

34,951

 

 

 

13,395

 

 

 

106,230

 

 

 

77,841

 

Total cost of revenues

 

 

95,571

 

 

 

44,499

 

 

 

320,065

 

 

 

193,183

 

Gross profit

 

 

36,817

 

 

 

15,492

 

 

 

116,149

 

 

 

51,409

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development, net

 

 

48,255

 

 

 

37,488

 

 

 

174,394

 

 

 

119,054

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

40,111

 

 

 

25,887

 

 

 

131,556

 

 

 

110,273

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

88,366

 

 

 

63,375

 

 

 

305,950

 

 

 

229,327

 

Operating loss

 

 

(51,549

)

 

 

(47,883

)

 

 

(189,801

)

 

 

(177,918

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(1,778

)

 

 

(1,405

)

 

 

(3,954

)

 

 

(4,248

)

Gain (loss) on foreign exchange

 

 

378

 

 

 

(394

)

 

 

(87

)

 

 

(470

)

Other income, net

 

 

1,279

 

 

 

196

 

 

 

4,431

 

 

 

3,715

 

Total other income (expense), net

 

 

(121

)

 

 

(1,603

)

 

 

390

 

 

 

(1,003

)

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(51,670

)

 

 

(49,486

)

 

 

(189,411

)

 

 

(178,921

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

(675

)

 

 

(1,011

)

 

 

(764

)

 

 

(3,650

)

Net loss

 

$

(52,345

)

 

$

(50,497

)

 

$

(190,175

)

 

$

(182,571

)

Net loss per share attributable to Rocket Lab USA, Inc.:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.38

)

 

$

(0.38

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

501,748,897

 

 

 

486,959,454

 

 

 

495,929,861

 

 

 

481,768,060

 

ROCKET LAB USA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023

(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2024

 

2023

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

271,042

 

 

$

162,518

 

Marketable securities, current

 

 

147,948

 

 

 

82,255

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

36,440

 

 

 

35,176

 

Contract assets

 

 

63,108

 

 

 

12,951

 

Inventories

 

 

119,074

 

 

 

107,857

 

Prepaids and other current assets

 

 

55,009

 

 

 

66,949

 

Assets held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

9,016

 

Total current assets

 

 

692,621

 

 

 

476,722

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

194,838

 

 

 

145,409

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

58,637

 

 

 

68,094

 

Goodwill

 

 

71,020

 

 

 

71,020

 

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

 

 

53,664

 

 

 

59,401

 

Right-of-use assets - finance leases

 

 

14,396

 

 

 

14,987

 

Marketable securities, non-current

 

 

60,686

 

 

 

79,247

 

Restricted cash

 

 

4,260

 

 

 

3,916

 

Deferred income tax assets, net

 

 

3,010

 

 

 

3,501

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

31,210

 

 

 

18,914

 

Total assets

 

$

1,184,342

 

 

$

941,211

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Trade payables

 

$

53,059

 

 

$

29,303

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

19,460

 

 

 

5,590

 

Employee benefits payable

 

 

20,847

 

 

 

16,342

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

216,160

 

 

 

139,338

 

Current installments of long-term borrowings

 

 

12,045

 

 

 

17,764

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

17,954

 

 

 

15,036

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

339,525

 

 

 

223,373

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

 

345,392

 

 

 

 

Long-term borrowings, excluding current installments

 

 

44,049

 

 

 

87,587

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

 

51,965

 

 

 

56,099

 

Non-current finance lease liabilities

 

 

14,970

 

 

 

15,238

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

891

 

 

 

426

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

5,097

 

 

 

3,944

 

Total liabilities

 

 

801,889

 

 

 

386,667

 

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares: 100,000,000; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares: 2,500,000,000; issued and outstanding shares: 504,453,785 and 488,923,055 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

 

 

50

 

 

 

49

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,198,909

 

 

 

1,176,484

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(813,701

)

 

 

(623,526

)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

 

(2,805

)

 

 

1,537

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

382,453

 

 

 

554,544

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,184,342

 

 

$

941,211

 

ROCKET LAB USA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023

(unaudited; in thousands)

 

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2024

 

2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(190,175

)

 

$

(182,571

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

33,655

 

 

 

29,744

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

56,816

 

 

 

53,461

 

Gain on disposal of assets

 

 

(2,828

)

 

 

(111

)

Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt

 

 

1,330

 

 

 

1,732

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount

 

 

3,091

 

 

 

2,904

 

Noncash lease expense

 

 

5,951

 

 

 

5,787

 

Change in the fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

(218

)

 

 

1,343

 

Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a discount

 

 

(2,901

)

 

 

(4,571

)

Deferred income taxes

 

 

599

 

 

 

708

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

(1,428

)

 

 

1,452

 

Contract assets

 

 

(50,161

)

 

 

(3,501

)

Inventories

 

 

(12,398

)

 

 

(15,562

)

Prepaids and other current assets

 

 

7,591

 

 

 

(14,586

)

Other non-current assets

 

 

(12,922

)

 

 

(11,470

)

Trade payables

 

 

24,800

 

 

 

15,585

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

9,086

 

 

 

(3,275

)

Employee benefits payable

 

 

5,304

 

 

 

5,484

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

76,865

 

 

 

30,992

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

3,249

 

 

 

(7,563

)

Non-current lease liabilities

 

 

(6,405

)

 

 

(5,076

)

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

2,209

 

 

 

227

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(48,890

)

 

 

(98,867

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, equipment and software

 

 

(67,093

)

 

 

(54,707

)

Proceeds on disposal of assets, net

 

 

12,542

 

 

 

3,660

 

Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of acquired cash and restricted cash

 

 

 

 

 

(18,966

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

 

(162,161

)

 

 

(207,266

)

Maturities of marketable securities

 

 

116,242

 

 

 

269,204

 

Sale of marketable securities

 

 

2,143

 

 

 

20,093

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

 

(98,327

)

 

 

12,018

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

 

 

3,507

 

 

 

2,444

 

Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan

 

 

5,683

 

 

 

4,988

 

Proceeds from sale of employees restricted stock units to cover taxes

 

 

35,254

 

 

 

15,995

 

Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units

 

 

(35,336

)

 

 

(15,722

)

Payment of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

(1,000

)

Finance lease principal payments

 

 

(329

)

 

 

(336

)

Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible senior notes

 

 

(43,168

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes

 

 

355,000

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from secured term loan

 

 

 

 

 

110,000

 

Repayments on secured term loans

 

 

(51,724

)

 

 

(107,573

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

(12,205

)

 

 

(1,427

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

256,682

 

 

 

7,369

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(597

)

 

 

43

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

108,868

 

 

 

(79,437

)

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

 

166,434

 

 

 

245,871

 

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

 

$

275,302

 

 

$

166,434

 

ROCKET LAB USA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023

(unaudited; in thousands)

 

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP research and development, net, Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP operating loss and Non-GAAP total other income (expense), net with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. See above for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

NET LOSS

 

$

(52,345

)

 

$

(50,497

)

 

$

(190,175

)

 

$

(182,571

)

Depreciation

 

 

5,854

 

 

 

4,571

 

 

 

20,367

 

 

 

16,034

 

Amortization

 

 

3,285

 

 

 

3,596

 

 

 

13,288

 

 

 

13,710

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

16,872

 

 

 

10,063

 

 

 

56,816

 

 

 

53,461

 

Transaction costs

 

 

2,187

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

2,594

 

 

 

341

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

1,778

 

 

 

1,405

 

 

 

3,954

 

 

 

4,248

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

205

 

 

 

(218

)

 

 

1,343

 

Performance reserve escrow

 

 

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,457

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

675

 

 

 

1,011

 

 

 

764

 

 

 

3,650

 

(Gain) loss on foreign exchange

 

 

(378

)

 

 

394

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

470

 

Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a discount

 

 

(650

)

 

 

(1,179

)

 

 

(2,922

)

 

 

(4,780

)

Gain on disposal of assets

 

 

(472

)

 

 

(351

)

 

 

(2,828

)

 

 

(111

)

Employee retention credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,841

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

1,732

 

 

 

1,330

 

 

 

1,732

 

ADJUSTED EBITDA

 

$

(23,194

)

 

$

(28,989

)

 

$

(96,943

)

 

$

(90,857

)

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

GAAP Gross profit

 

$

36,817

 

 

$

15,492

 

 

$

116,149

 

 

$

51,409

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

6,452

 

 

 

2,196

 

 

 

16,657

 

 

 

12,521

 

Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease

 

 

1,751

 

 

 

1,710

 

 

 

6,998

 

 

 

6,839

 

Performance reserve escrow

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

210

 

Employee retention credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,130

)

Non-GAAP Gross profit

 

$

45,020

 

 

$

19,399

 

 

$

139,804

 

 

$

68,849

 

Non-GAAP Gross margin

 

 

34.0

%

 

 

32.3

%

 

 

32.0

%

 

 

28.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Research and development, net

 

$

48,255

 

 

$

37,488

 

 

$

174,394

 

 

$

119,054

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

(1,966

)

 

 

(3,828

)

 

 

(15,626

)

 

 

(21,721

)

Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease

 

 

(226

)

 

 

(314

)

 

 

(912

)

 

 

(647

)

Employee retention credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

631

 

Non-GAAP Research and development, net

 

$

46,063

 

 

$

33,346

 

 

$

157,856

 

 

$

97,317

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Selling, general and administrative

 

$

40,111

 

 

$

25,887

 

 

$

131,556

 

 

$

110,273

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

(8,454

)

 

 

(4,039

)

 

 

(24,533

)

 

 

(19,219

)

Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease

 

 

(1,046

)

 

 

(1,378

)

 

 

(4,320

)

 

 

(5,585

)

Transaction costs

 

 

(2,187

)

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(2,594

)

 

 

(341

)

Performance reserve escrow

 

 

 

 

 

(30

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5,247

)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

(205

)

 

 

218

 

 

 

(1,343

)

Employee retention credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,080

 

Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative

 

$

28,424

 

 

$

20,205

 

 

$

100,327

 

 

$

79,618

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating expenses

 

$

88,366

 

 

$

63,375

 

 

$

305,950

 

 

$

229,327

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

(10,420

)

 

 

(7,867

)

 

 

(40,159

)

 

 

(40,940

)

Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease

 

 

(1,272

)

 

 

(1,692

)

 

 

(5,232

)

 

 

(6,232

)

Transaction costs

 

 

(2,187

)

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(2,594

)

 

 

(341

)

Performance reserve escrow

 

 

 

 

 

(30

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5,247

)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

(205

)

 

 

218

 

 

 

(1,343

)

Employee retention credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,711

 

Non-GAAP Operating expenses

 

$

74,487

 

 

$

53,551

 

 

$

258,183

 

 

$

176,935

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating loss

 

$

(51,549

)

 

$

(47,883

)

 

$

(189,801

)

 

$

(177,918

)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

22,082

 

 

 

13,731

 

 

 

71,422

 

 

 

69,832

 

Non-GAAP Operating loss

 

$

(29,467

)

 

$

(34,152

)

 

$

(118,379

)

 

$

(108,086

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Total other income (expense), net

 

$

(121

)

 

$

(1,603

)

 

$

390

 

 

$

(1,003

)

(Gain) loss on foreign exchange

 

 

(378

)

 

 

394

 

 

 

87

 

 

 

470

 

Gain on disposal of assets

 

 

(472

)

 

 

(351

)

 

 

(2,828

)

 

 

(111

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

1,732

 

 

 

1,330

 

 

 

1,732

 

Non-GAAP Total other income (expense), net

 

$

(971

)

 

$

172

 

 

$

(1,021

)

 

$

1,088

 


