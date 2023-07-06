<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Rocket Lab Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2023 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Rocket Lab will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).


A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.rocketlabusa.com/investors.

+ About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle and the Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle for large spacecraft and constellation deployment. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 163 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a second launch site in Virginia, USA. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com.

Contacts

+ Rocket Lab Investor Relations Contact

Colin Canfield

investors@rocketlabusa.com

+ Rocket Lab Media Contact

Morgan Bailey

media@rocketlabusa.com

