Rocket Lab Announces Date for 2022 Investor Day and Neutron Development Update

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, today announced that it will host an investor day and Neutron launch vehicle development update in New York on September 21, 2022. This invite-only event will be held at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum from 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm ET.

Rocket Lab’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Peter Beck, Chief Financial Officer Adam Spice, and members of Rocket Lab’s leadership team will host a series of presentations, followed by a Q&A, focused on progress the Company has made since its de-SPAC in August 2021, its current roadmap, development of the Neutron launch vehicle and future growth opportunities.

Due to limited space for the event, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.rocketlabusa.com/investors.

+ About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) is a global leader in space, delivering proven and reliable space services spanning launch, spacecraft manufacture, satellite subsystems, flight software, and on-orbit operations. Since 2018, the company’s Electron rocket has delivered proven and reliable launch for civil, national security, defense, and commercial customers, deploying more than 148 satellites to orbit. Building on the achievements of Electron, Rocket Lab is developing a next generation large reusable launch vehicle, Neutron, designed for constellation deployment, cargo resupply, interplanetary missions. Rocket Lab also develops mission-ready spacecraft and satellite subsystems. More than 1,700 spacecraft on orbit feature Rocket Lab technology including space solar power, radios, separation systems, propulsion, flight software, star trackers, and reaction wheels. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab operates three launch pads at two launch sites across New Zealand and Virginia, and has operations in Virginia, Colorado, Maryland, New Mexico, and Toronto. Visit www.rocketlabusa.com.

+ Rocket Lab Investor Relations Contact

Adam Spice

investors@rocketlabusa.com

+ Rocket Lab Media Contact

Morgan Bailey

media@rocketlabusa.com

