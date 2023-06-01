Rock County, Wisconsin Teams with ERI to Offer Free E-Waste Recycling Event at Rock County Fairgrounds

JANESVILLE, Wisc.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG–The Rock County Fairgrounds has teamed with ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company; to provide Wisconsin state residents with a convenient way to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics at a special free e-waste recycling collection event that is taking place next week.

This opportunity for locals to dispose of their unwanted electronics in an environmentally responsible way – free of charge – will take place on Saturday, June 10th from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon at the Rock County Fairgrounds at 1301 Craig Avenue in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Electronics will be collected and responsibly managed by ERI at no charge to the public. ERI will ensure all collected materials are responsibly recycled and that personal data is securely destroyed on all e-waste.

Accepted items for this special program include:

Computer devices (including desktop computers, laptop computers & server computers)

Monitors & TVs (including CRT/LCD/LED/plasma/flat screen)

Printing devices (including desktop printers, desktop copiers and desktop scanners)

Computer peripherals (such as keyboards, mice, speakers and pointing devices)

Component cables and wiring (such as computer cables, computer wires and computer power cords)

Computer hardware (circuit boards, hard drives, RAM, processors, optical/floppy drives, etc.)

“It is an honor to provide an event to benefit the good people of the Rock County, Wisconsin area,” said John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “The work we will be doing on June 10th will prevent unwanted electronics from ending up in landfills, while providing a safe, convenient way for people to de-clutter for the summer!”

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its nine certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

