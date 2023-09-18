Rochester Electronics to Offer Semtech’s Active and End-of-Life Mixed Signal Solutions

Supporting Long-life Applications and Extending Product Lifecycles

NEWBURYPORT, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rochester Electronics, LLC and Semtech Corporation have collaborated to provide customers with a broad range of mixed-signal solutions and continued channel support for active and end-of-life (EOL) components, catering to long-lifecycle products and applications that align with Semtech’s dedication to meeting the needs of global customers.









Semtech has a rich history dating back to 1960 as a producer of high-reliability products and has evolved into a multinational technology innovator providing differentiated, disruptive analog and mixed-signal semiconductors. By upholding exceptional quality standards, Semtech consistently delivers value and ensures a high level of customer satisfaction.

Rochester Electronics is the world’s largest continuous source of semiconductors, offering 100% authorized, traceable, certified, and guaranteed devices. Rochester is focused on extending the availability of obsolete lifecycle products, along with providing support for active lifecycle products.

As part of the initial inventory package, Rochester have received 12 million units of Semtech products, including a diverse selection of power management devices, LED drivers, filters, TVS/ESD protection devices, proximity sensors, I/O-port expanders, and RF transceivers.

“ Rochester welcomes the opportunity to offer Semtech’s broad range of mixed-signal solutions. This offering enhances Rochester’s position in the market by enabling us to serve a broad range of global market sectors, and we look forward to continuing to grow the relationship with our worldwide customers.”

－ Mark Gohr, Rochester Electronics Director of Supplier Development, Americas

“ We are pleased to be working with Rochester Electronics who will now offer a selection of Semtech’s comprehensive portfolio of mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. Rochester Electronics is an industry leader of continuous source semiconductor products and solutions, authorized by over 70 leading semiconductor manufacturers, and providing an extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors. This relationship with Rochester provides great value to our customers, supporting long-life applications and extending product lifecycles.”

－ Hieu Duong, Senior Director of Global Channel Sales, Semtech

About Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics is the world’s largest continuous source of semiconductors–100% Authorized by over 70 leading semiconductor manufacturers.

As an original manufacturer stocking distributor, Rochester has over 15 billion devices in stock encompassing more than 200,000-part numbers, providing the world’s most extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors and the broadest range of active semiconductors.

As a licensed semiconductor manufacturer, Rochester has manufactured over 20,000 device types. With over 12 billion die in stock, Rochester has the capability to manufacture over 70,000 device types. Rochester oﬀers a full range of manufacturing services including Design, Wafer Processing, Assembly, Test, Reliability, and IP Archiving, providing single solutions through to full turnkey manufacturing, enabling faster time-to-market.

Rochester is the Semiconductor Lifecycle Solution. No other company compares to the breadth of Rochester’s product selection, value-added services, and manufacturing solutions.

With direct sales and support staff in all major markets, complemented by a network of regional and global authorized channel partners, we aim to meet your needs over the phone or via our e-commerce platforms anytime, anywhere.

For more information visit: www.rocelec.com

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected, and sustainable planet. Its global teams are committed to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets.

To learn more about Semtech technology, visit Semtech.com or follow on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Semtech and the Semtech logo are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

