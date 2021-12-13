Roccat’s Award-Winning Vulcan TKL Pro PC Gaming Keyboard Is Now Available in Arctic White

A Compact Tenkeyless Design, Ridiculously Fast Optical Switches, AIMO RGB Lighting and More – ROCCAT’s Vulcan TKL Pro in Arctic White Lands Just in Time for the Holidays

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HEAR—ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) PC peripheral brand, today announced its compact Vulcan TKL Pro PC gaming keyboard is now available in Arctic White. The Vulcan TKL Pro Arctic White is the latest addition to ROCCAT’s award-winning gaming keyboard range. The Vulcan TKL Pro Arctic White’s compact size is perfect for serious PC gamers looking for a wider range of mouse movement, while ROCCAT’s ridiculously fast Titan Optical Switches register keystrokes up to 40 times faster than classic mechanical keyboards, while promising twice the lifespan. The Vulcan TKL Arctic White also showcases ROCCAT’s alluring AIMO RGB lighting and is available today at www.roccat.com and participating retailers worldwide for a MSRP of $159.99.





“The Vulcan series is our most popular keyboard range, with multiple models being best-selling keyboards here in Germany. We’re excited to expand the lineup with the TKL Pro Arctic White because fans have been waiting to get the smaller keyboard to add to their Arctic White setups,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “Its design looks like nothing else on the market and its build quality guarantees all gamers an exceptional experience.”

The Vulcan TKL Pro Arctic White, like the full-size Vulcan Pro, is the perfect combination of innovative design and technology, making it indispensable for gamers who demand reliability and performance. The TKL Pro Arctic White’s Titan Optical Switches deliver incredible speed and responsiveness while retaining the signature mechanical keystroke feel PC gamers love. Plus, Titan Optical Switches last longer than standard mechanical switches, doubling their lifecycle to 100 million keystrokes. The Vulcan TKL Pro Arctic White’s sleek silver aluminium plate also reinforces the keyboard for extra strength and durability while giving the keyboard its signature look.

The smaller tenkeyless form factor lets gamers play in a more natural, comfortable position and allows for more valuable desktop real estate for a bigger range of mouse movements. The keyboard’s smaller footprint and detachable braided USB-C cable also make it the perfect companion for PC gamers on the go and in need of consistent performance. Its low-profile keys offer a flat hand position leading to less fatigue over long periods of gaming or typing, and for added functionality the Vulcan TKL Pro Arctic White has mixer-style audio controls.

To complete its stylish look, the Vulcan TKL Pro Arctic White showcases ROCCAT’s AIMO lighting system, offering vivid illumination through the Titan Optical Switches’ transparent key housings. The Vulcan TKL Pro Arctic White can be synchronized with other AIMO compatible devices through ROCCAT’s Swarm software.

For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.com and be sure to follow ROCCAT on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

