RobotLAB to Hold “AI, Robotics & the Future of Work” Summit

Event Will Explore the Impact of Robotics & AI in the Workplace

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RobotLAB, the world’s premier robotics integrator that has delivered impactful business innovations and solutions for more than 15 years, proudly announces its “AI, Robotics & the Future of Work” summit scheduled for Wednesday, July 12 at 11 a.m. Central Standard Time. The educational event will bring together industry experts to discuss the transformative potential of AI and robotics in the workforce, highlighting both the challenges and opportunities such technologies present. Packed with insightful, interactive discussions led by robotics thought leaders and featuring a variety of robot demos, the summit can be attended in-person at RobotLAB’s new state-of-the-art headquarters in Southlake, Texas, or virtually. Visit www.robotlab.com/futureofwork to RSVP for the event and learn more here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8p0Y4SvmtS0.









“As robotics and AI have become widely discussed – and in some cases, controversial – we are excited to host the AI, Robotics & the Future of Work summit to provide professional, cross-disciplinary perspectives on how robotics and AI will impact and enhance the workplace across many industries, including hospitality, assisted living, janitorial, education and more,” said RobotLAB Founder and CEO, Elad Inbar. “We believe that by making AI and robotics more accessible and relatable, we can empower individuals and businesses to confidently embrace these innovations and seize their immense potential. This summit will serve as a safe space for such conversations and educate business leaders on the benefits and proper implementation of AI and robotics in the workforce.”

Covering a myriad of topics and interactive experiences, the “AI, Robotics & the Future of Work” event agenda includes:

11 a.m. – Mixer and Robot Activities, including Conversations with hospitality robot Pepper, Tours from LG’s Guidebot, Remote Control Rover and Fake Terrain Course, Delivery and Cleaning Robot Testing Stations and more.

– Mixer and Robot Activities, including Conversations with hospitality robot Pepper, Tours from LG’s Guidebot, Remote Control Rover and Fake Terrain Course, Delivery and Cleaning Robot Testing Stations and more. 12 p.m. – Panel Discussion with Cross-Disciplinary Professionals: Elad Inbar, RobotLAB Founder and CEO Dr. Balakrishnan Prabhakaran, esteemed computer scientist and professor at University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) with notable research on big data systems and machine learning . Dr. Sriram Villupuram, professor of Finance at the University of Texas at Arlington & director of the Ryan-Reilly Center for Urban Land Utilization Dr. Narayanan Janakiraman, marketing professor at University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), frequent expert feature in outlines like Harvard Business Review, New York Magazine and Wall Street Journal.

– Panel Discussion with Cross-Disciplinary Professionals: 12:40 p.m. – General Q&A with In-Person and Virtual Audience

– General Q&A with In-Person and Virtual Audience 1 p.m. – Networking and Robot Activities continued.

“We are happy to have our company and products represented at this exciting event, which is sure to deliver professionals from all sectors with actionable insights and best practices for integrating robotics solutions into their business,” said Juan Higueros, CEO of Bear Robotics. “Bear Robotics eagerly anticipates this occasion to engage in an open dialogue with esteemed peers, innovators, and researchers about the unfolding realities at the crossroads of AI and robotics. We look forward to being part of such forward-thinking conversations!”

Since its founding in 2007, RobotLAB has provided turnkey robotics solutions to companies of all sizes in industries including foodservice, hospitality, banking, education, assisted-living, education, cleaning, delivery, and hospitals. As labor becomes increasingly expensive and scarce, RobotLAB helps businesses harness the power of robotics to improve bottom-lines and employee retention by reallocating routine tasks to automated technologies. To improve the availability of robotics access nationwide, RobotLAB recently launched a first-of-its-kind robotics integration franchise program in 40 U.S. states, with remaining states expected to finalize before the end of 2023.

To learn more about the event, visit www.robotlab.com/futureofwork. To learn more about RobotLAB and its industry-leading portfolio, visit www.robotlab.com.

About RobotLAB

Since 2007, RobotLAB has guided businesses to dramatic bottom-line increases by helping them harness and leverage the immense power of automation. Catering to an array of economically critical industries that span education, finance, healthcare, delivery and hospitality, RobotLAB provides robotic business solutions that improve ROI and enhance the user experience. With a multitude of in-house teams and department specialists, the company remains focused on a seamless integration process that begins with an in-depth assessment of client needs. Sales and delivery experts ensure proper product immersion while implementation and installation professionals ensure peak performance. In a world replete with business uncertainties, RobotLAB ensures operational consistency through technology. In 2023, RobotLAB launched the first robotics integration franchise program to best serve growing demand for robotics across the U.S. in nearly all business sectors. To franchise with RobotLAB, visit www.robotlab.com/franchise.

