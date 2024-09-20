RobotLAB Launches Expansive Robotics Solutions in Florida’s Space Coast

RobotLAB Lifts Off Central Florida Presence with Cape Canaveral Outpost

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fortworth—RobotLAB, the premier robotics integrator that has delivered impactful business innovations and solutions for more than 15 years, is proudly expanding its best-in-class robotics solutions to Cape Canaveral, Florida, following a successful debut in South Florida earlier this year. The new location is operated by Troy and Paul Forsberg and Aaron West, who bring decades of business, technology and investing experience to the new venture. Launched in 2023 to meet the growing demand for AI and robotics business solutions, RobotLAB’s nationwide expansion initiative has increased access to automation and operational efficiency solutions like cleaning, delivery and customer service robots in several markets across the U.S., enabling businesses of all sizes to implement cost-saving robot technologies. In addition to Cape Canaveral, RobotLAB’s expansion pipeline includes Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, New York and Texas, underscoring the growing demand for innovative robotic technologies in key economies across the U.S.









“While the Space Coast is world-renowned for being an out-of-this-world aerospace, technology and innovation hub, Cape Canaveral boasts a diverse culinary scene and thriving hospitality industry, providing the perfect technology-meets-service-industry intersection where robots are often well-received,” said Elad Inbar, Founder and CEO of RobotLAB. “With Troy, Paul and Aaron’s combined business, investment and technology experience, the trio is well-qualified to introduce and integrate our efficiency-boosting robotics services in the area and support our expansion across The Sunshine State.”

The new Cape Canaveral location will seamlessly deliver to Brevard County-area businesses RobotLAB’s best-in-class services, including sales, tailored programming, onsite integration and repairs. Local owners preferring to test the robots in their businesses before fully integrating will have the opportunity to do so. By establishing an expansive, reliable network of robot specialists across the U.S., RobotLAB is forging a future where business owners have local access to the world’s most comprehensive robotics portfolio, offering cost-effective and labor-saving solutions for companies in all sectors.

“Cape Canaveral’s explosive market, intimately familiar with high tech, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, is attractive to tourists, business professionals and tech enthusiasts alike, and affords a prime location for an innovative robotics integration company like RobotLAB to thrive,” said Troy Forsberg, Branch President. “We’re keen to be the Space Coast’s go-to choice for business owners seeking to improve efficiency and increase profits via RobotLAB’s top-of-the-line automation solutions and extensive product knowledge.”

With an impressive roster of longstanding partnerships spanning the world’s top robot manufacturers and more than 10,000 robots deployed across the globe, RobotLAB is proud to share 15+ years of expertise with its local offices and the communities they serve. Aiming to increase access to robotics and AI solutions across the U.S., RobotLAB’s revolutionary nationwide expansion allows local branch presidents to seamlessly introduce businesses in their area to the power of automation. RobotLAB’s franchise program boasts minimal overhead, comprehensive online and in-person training, limited staffing requirements and attractive revenue opportunities in a fast-growing industry with limitless potential. Plus, the program’s low cost of entry and thorough training module make it ideal for entrepreneurs looking to enter the franchising world, as well as experienced franchisees seeking portfolio diversification with a first-of-its-kind opportunity.

RobotLAB’s suite of solutions includes cleaning, delivery, customer service and security robots for businesses of all sizes. Its unique program offers customers an online learning system to master the robots, accessible standard operating procedures, on-site training and installation and service plans for local repair and other technical needs. With thousands of current customers and an expanding local presence across the country, the company is positioned to be the car dealership of robotics with the ability to sell, service, repair and offer consumables in one local suite accessible to all major U.S. urban centers and commerce hubs.

About RobotLAB

Since 2007, RobotLAB has guided businesses to dramatic bottom-line increases by helping them harness and leverage the immense power of automation. Catering to an array of economically critical industries that span education, finance, healthcare, delivery and hospitality, RobotLAB provides robotic business solutions that improve ROI and enhance the user experience. With a multitude of in-house teams and department specialists, the company remains focused on a seamless integration process that begins with an in-depth assessment of client needs. Sales and delivery experts ensure proper product immersion while implementation and installation professionals ensure peak performance. In a world replete with business uncertainties, RobotLAB ensures operational consistency through technology. In 2023, RobotLAB launched the first robotics integration nationwide expansion program to best serve growing demand for robotics across the U.S. in nearly all business sectors. See RobotLAB’s LinkedIn for the latest updates, job postings and expansions at www.linkedin.com/company/robotlabinc.

