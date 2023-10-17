RobotLAB Inks Landmark Robotics Partnership With American Samoa Department of Education

The Leading Robotics Integrator to Provide 150+ EdTech Carts to the Nation’s Public Schools

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#americansamoa—RobotLAB, an award-winning robotics integrator that delivers impactful technological innovations and solutions for educators and business owners across the globe, has inked a momentous partnership with the American Samoa Department of Education. RobotLAB will provide more than 150 technology carts to the nation’s public schools, each including humanoid robots, virtual reality headsets, laptops, tablets and lesson plans that will expose students to age-appropriate technology and encourage a mastery of computer science, artificial intelligence, automation, STEM and robotics.









“We’re honored to bring enhanced STEM education and robotics to American Samoa, as we’ve seen the positive impact these technologies have had on students over the last 15-plus years,” said RobotLAB Founder and CEO, Elad Inbar. “After working with the American Samoa Department of Education to identify the best programs and packages for their needs, we’re excited to introduce students in American Samoa to best-in-class education technologies that will challenge and encourage them to master the interconnected world of robotics and automation through hands-on learning.”

Each STEM cart has been tailored by RobotLAB’s skilled roboticists and education specialists for the various grade levels, ensuring teachers have the appropriate products and lesson plans for their students. The carts can accommodate classrooms of up to 24 students, each including three age-specific product bundles comprised of humanoid robots, virtual reality headsets and more. Mindful of inclusivity and accessibility, RobotLAB is also providing robots, VR equipment, projected reality stations and lesson plans designed for students with a variety of learning needs.

“Through this partnership, we hope to familiarize our students with technology that will provide them with an advanced understanding of STEM, AI, robotics and more,” said Dr. Solomona Tuisamatatele, Head of Technology Integration Office of the American Samoa Department of Education. “Being so remote, our students aren’t always able to access the evolving education technologies that those in other countries are exposed to regularly, so we’re eager to integrate these new innovations on our islands to best prepare our students for the jobs of their future.”

RobotLAB was founded in 2007 as an education robotics integrator and has successfully maintained its status as an industry leader for more than 15 years, while also expanding its portfolio to include cleaning, delivery and customer service robots. Known for being ‘the robot guys’ in education and beyond, RobotLAB has provided turnkey robotics and technology solutions to businesses and schools across the globe. The company’s talented team of roboticists has effectively deployed more than 10,000 robots that have provided businesses and schools with successful and highly specialized robotics solutions. As advancements in technology evolve faster than ever, RobotLAB aims to ensure the adults of the future are able to adapt with its inevitable advancements. RobotLAB oversees all aspects of the robotics integration process – from tailored programming, comprehensive integration and repairs – to ensure businesses and schools can maximize their understanding of these solutions.

