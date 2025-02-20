“Robotics Action Plan for Europe”: VDMA Urges Policymakers to Boost Competitiveness

Strategy Paper Sets Out Key Objectives

Europe Needs to Accelerate in Global AI and Automation Race

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VDMA Robotics + Automation, the largest networking organization for the robotics industry in Europe, has issued a call to action to stop the loss of global competitiveness of European economies.

“Europe's industries are falling behind in international competitiveness and urgently need to catch up,” says Dr. Dietmar Ley, Chairman of VDMA Robotics + Automation. “China, for example, has consistently shifted its focus to advanced technology and high-value manufacturing. The country's drive for automation has seen its robot density double in four years to 470 robots per 10,000 workers. This is twice the European Union figure of just 219. Robotics and automation is the key enabling technology for the future growth of economies by increasing productivity, driving innovation and creating new opportunities.”

Key actions - overview

The Robotics Action Plan for Europe is addressed to policy makers across Europe, including national governments and EU institutions. Key recommendations of the paper are:

Europe needs a robotics boost

Europe is increasingly challenged by aggressive industrial policies in other countries – such as the United States’ America First agenda and China’s 5-Year-Plan for Robotics. A robotics boost will enable Europe to revamp competitiveness, safeguard its sovereignty, counteract demographic decline, and successfully manage the transition to carbon neutrality.

More venture capital for Europe’s startups

Mobilize urgently needed additional venture capital by updating the regulatory framework for institutional investors. France’s Tibi Initiative has shown how capital can be successfully put to work for innovation – Europe should follow.

Set up competition roadmap

Benchmark Europe’s progress in robotics and AI against developments in Asia and North America and create concrete national and European-wide technology roadmaps.

Focus on economies of scale

Europe boasts a fascinating research and innovation landscape and great ideas are constantly born. However, success must ultimately be measured in bringing ideas to market at scale.

“We have no time to waste: Our new strategy paper is a call to policymakers across Europe to set the course on how to use robotics and automation to make Europe more competitive and resilient. Let us get to work now,” says Dr. Dietmar Ley.

FULL TEXT press release: https://www.vdma.org/press-releases-statements?ASSOCIATION%5BBRANCH_ASSOCIATION%5D%3D835745

The VDMA R+A is a trade association: https://www.vdma.org/robotics-automation

Patrick Schwarzkopf

VDMA Robotics Automation

+49 69 6603 1590

patrick.schwarzkopf@vdma.org