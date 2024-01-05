Robot Manufacturer Fuji Gives US Debut to New Cage Cart Transport Solution

Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) “Rally” On Display at World Class Retail Conference

NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show, January 14 to 16, 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fuji Corporation (headquarters: Chiryu, Aichi, Japan; President and COO: Joji Isozumi) will be exhibiting for a second year running at one of the world’s biggest retail technology conferences, “NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show”, held from January 14 to 16 in New York, with a booth twice the size of the one Fuji had last year. Continuing the concept of “Automate your existing assets”, Fuji’s new model autonomous mobile robot (AMR), the Rally F-type, will be demonstrating its ability to handle movement of cage carts that are used widely in transporting goods from back room areas to shop floors of retail stores.









Rally development background

As labor shortages worsen across the world, the need is growing for automation of goods movement. In the retail sector, although automation has come quite far in distribution centers, similar progress has yet to be made in retail stores due to the high hurdle of initial investment cost. Retailers want automation solutions for their stores that allow them to use their existing cage carts without any modifications. Fuji’s autonomous mobile robot (AMR) Rally was developed to be used with existing carts, so that store logistics operations can be automated without the need to change the shop floor environment. Rally frees associates from the hard work of transporting heavy cages over long distances during the night and early morning shifts, so that stores can be ready for opening time and associates are able to focus on more value-added tasks such as displays and customer interaction.

Exhibition details Exhibition: NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show (https://nrfbigshow.nrf.com) Dates: January 14 to 16, 2024 Venue: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City Booth number: 2410 Exhibitor: FUJI Innovation Lab

Rally features 1. Ultra-low profile to enter under cage carts 2. Conveys up to 400 kg (880 lb) 3. Omnidirectional travel to maneuver in tight spaces 4. Easy operation by simply adding marker labels to cage carts

Device name Rally Operating time Continuous 3 hours Dimensions (W x D x H) 990 x 512 x 190 mm Charging time 1 hour Device weight 177 lb (80 kg) Charging method Automatic Maximum conveyable load 882 lb (400 kg) Battery type Lithium-ion Height of cart bottom 195 to 240 mm (standard specifications) Travel Method Autonomous (LiDAR, SLAM) Minimum distance between cart wheels 600 mm Direction All direction Input voltage AC 90 to 264 V Maximum speed 4 km/h

Contacts

Daisuke Nogiwa, Director, Fuji Innovation Lab



Email: nogiwa@fujiamerica.com