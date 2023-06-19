RoboSense Shares Leading Safety Practices in LiDAR Industry at 2023 International Automotive Safety & Security Congress

SHANGHAI, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADAS–RoboSense, a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems, delivered a keynote speech at the 2023 International Automotive Safety & Security Congress in Shanghai on June 7-8, hosted by SAE International, the leader in connecting and educating mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. RoboSense was invited to attend and deliver a keynote speech, sharing its industry-leading safety practices and experiences in LiDAR technology at the conference. RoboSense also participated in a panel discussion on LiDAR integration for mass production of intelligent driving systems.





As the automotive industry embraces intelligent driving, the demand for higher perception capabilities grows. LiDAR plays a crucial role in autonomous driving systems, impacting overall vehicle safety. To meet automotive safety requirements, RoboSense has developed an innovative and modular product design approach, ensuring a comprehensive safety technology system for M-Series LiDAR. The system covers four aspects below:

Functional safety system complies with ISO 26262, adhering to ASIL-B safety level requirements. The M-Series LiDAR undergoes over 160 functional safety documents and nearly 2000 safety test cases, ensuring robustness and gaining recognition from over 50 vehicle models. Anticipated functional safety is addressed through SOTIF analysis, simulation tests, and validation tests in various environmental conditions. Network security, complying with ISO 21434 and meeting CAL2 security level requirements. RoboSense protects information and user privacy, safeguarding against hacker intrusions. Perception safety, RoboSense follows a comprehensive closed-loop process, adhering to safety standard specifications. The company adheres strictly to safety standard specifications such as UL 4600, ISO 5469, ISO 21448, ISO 26262, and ISO 34502.

RoboSense’s commitment to LiDAR safety is supported by a team of highly experienced professionals, with extensive expertise in safety design and analysis. They have participated in and led national-level key projects, acquiring certifications such as the German TUV Rheinland Functional Safety Engineer Certificate and CCAA National Auditor Qualification, National Registered Safety Engineer Qualification, and multiple SIL4/SIL2 Functional Safety Certificates.

RoboSense has been committed to advancing the industry’s understanding and implementation of LiDAR safety practices. Its participation in the Conference, including the keynote speech and panel discussion, showcased the company’s dedication to driving innovation and ensuring the safe and reliable integration of LiDAR technology in intelligent driving systems.

RoboSense’s dedication to safety and its team of highly experienced professionals solidify its position as a trusted partner for automakers and technology companies worldwide. The company remains committed to driving innovation, setting industry standards, and ensuring the safe and reliable integration of LiDAR technology in intelligent driving systems.

