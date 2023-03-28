RoboSense M Series LiDAR Achieved AEC-Q100 Certification Issued by SGS

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Lidar—RoboSense, a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems, received the AEC-Q100 certification and reliability test report issued by SGS (SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Service Co., Ltd.). SGS is the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. RoboSense M Series LiDAR have become the only AEC-Q100 qualified LiDAR scanner products worldwide.





Automotive-grade reliability and passing safety certifications are basic standards for measuring LiDAR maturity. The achievement of passing the AEC-Q100 certification denotes that the RoboSense LiDAR MEMS mirror module meets automotive-grade application requirements and provides practical safety guarantees for M Series LiDARs. It also means that RoboSense is in thorough partnership with SGS, which has filled the gap in the field of MEMS mirror reliability tests for LiDARs worldwide, providing a reference for future testing.

Tony Zhang, CPO of RoboSense stated, “RoboSense highly emphasizes product reliability from product design to intelligent manufacturing in production, and actively supports the establishment of automotive-grade standard systems and product verification for enterprises. Prior to this, RoboSense had passed ASPICE CL2, IATF16949, CNAS and various other system certifications. The awarded AEC-Q100 certification will better ensure the reliability of our M Series LiDAR products, provide high-quality LiDARs for partners, and foster the fast growth of intelligence in the global automobile sector.”

Zhao Hui, General Manager of SGS China Interconnection and Products Business Group, said, “RoboSense M Series LiDAR MEMS chip module’s achievement of AEC-Q100 certification is the first full verification of the automotive-grade reliability of scanners in the global LiDAR industry. It not only boosts the competitiveness of M Series LiDAR products, but also sets a new benchmark for large-scale application of LiDARs in the automobile industry. Looking forward, SGS will continue to support RoboSense in reliability testing and verification of LiDAR products in order to facilitate global advancement in the LiDAR industry.”

AEC-Q100 is a failure mechanism-based stress test qualification for packaged integrated circuits, and a comprehensive reliability test and certification standard for automotive IC chips. It is a basic threshold for automotive chips, to be applied in automotive manufacturing. As a recommended standard for certification of chip components, AEC-Q series is becoming the default standard for automotive-grade chips.

RoboSense has forged an in-depth partnership with SGS (a member of the Automotive Electronics Council (AEC). Based on the AEC-Q100 master standard, SGS developed a strict test plan for MEMS mirror modules for LiDARs. With the input of more than 4,400 mirror module tests and verification samples, RoboSense M Series LiDAR finally passed the stringent AEC-Q100 certification, becoming the world’s first AEC-Q100 qualified LiDAR MEMS mirror that fully meets the requirements of mainstream car manufacturers for large-scale series production of smart vehicles worldwide.

With its highly reliable, and outstanding performing LiDAR products that have been through rigorous automotive-grade tests, RoboSense has received orders for more than 50 carmodels from nearly 20 car companies including; BYD, Toyota, Lucid Motors, GAC AION, FAW, Chery, GWM, XPENG, Geely, Lotus Cars, etc. Through RoboSense’s adherence to making the reliable and high-performance LIDAR, it hopes to help accelerate the development of the global automobile industry and production of smart vehicles.

About SGS

SGS is an internationally recognized testing, inspection and certification company. Its 96,000+ employees operate a network of 2,600+ branches offices and laboratories worldwide, forming a global service network.

SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Service Co., Ltd. was founded in 1991 as a joint venture between SGS Group and China Standard Science and Technology Group, which is subordinate to the State Administration for Market Regulation.

