Home Business Wire Roblox to Report Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 8,...
Business Wire

Roblox to Report Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 8, 2023

di Business Wire

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company’s third quarter 2023 financial results before the opening of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Roblox will host a conference call to answer questions regarding its financial results on the same date.


Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com. An online replay and transcript of the call will be available on the investor relations website shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

About Roblox

Roblox’s vision is to reimagine the way people come together. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world connect, communicate and explore millions of immersive experiences together with their friends on Roblox. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of millions of creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2023 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Stefanie Notaney

Senior Director, Financial and Corporate Communications

Investors: ir@roblox.com
Press: press@roblox.com

Articoli correlati

FantasTech Sale II, Newegg’s Big Fall Extravaganza, Offers Incredible Deals on Must-Have Tech Products

Business Wire Business Wire -
Extended Holiday Return Policy in effect offering eligible returns through Jan. 31, 2024CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NEGG #newegg--FantasTech Sale...
Continua a leggere

New White Paper Reveals the Good, the Bad and the Ugly on the Journey to Full Globalization for Pharma Commercial Operations Teams

Business Wire Business Wire -
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences commercialization solutions, has made available its TGaS Advisors’...
Continua a leggere

Itron Network Devices Validated by Anterix Active Ecosystem

Business Wire Business Wire -
Itron Access Point, Edge Gateway and Gas Module Validated as “Anterix Capable” and “CatalyX® Approved” to Operate on Anterix...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php