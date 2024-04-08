Home Business Wire Roblox to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9, 2024
Roblox to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9, 2024

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company’s first quarter 2024 financial results before the opening of the U.S. markets on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Roblox will host a conference call to answer questions regarding its financial results on the same date.


Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com. An online replay and transcript of the call will be available on the investor relations website shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

About Roblox

Roblox is an immersive platform for connection and communication. Every day, millions of people come to Roblox to create, play, work, learn, and connect with each other in experiences built by our global community of creators. Our vision is to reimagine the way people come together – in a world that’s safe, civil, and optimistic. To achieve this vision, we are building an innovative company that, together with the Roblox community, has the ability to strengthen our social fabric and support economic growth for people around the world. For more about Roblox, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2024 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Stefanie Notaney

Senior Director, Financial and Corporate Communications

Investors: ir@roblox.com
Press: press@roblox.com

