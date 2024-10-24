Home Business Wire Roberto A. Mignone Joins Guardant Health Board of Directors
Business Wire

Roberto A. Mignone Joins Guardant Health Board of Directors

di Business Wire

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a pioneer in precision oncology, today announced the appointment of Roberto A. Mignone to its board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Mignone is the Founder and Managing Partner of Bridger Management LLC, an investment management firm founded in 2000 and specializing in long-term equity strategies.


“We are fortunate to welcome Roberto Mignone to our board of directors, bringing his healthcare industry expertise, long-term vision, and business acumen to our company,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, chairman and co-CEO of Guardant Health. “We look forward to Mr. Mignone’s perspective as we strengthen our product offerings across the continuum of care, and look forward to the long-term impact this can have on patients.”

Since its founding in 2020, Bridger Management has expanded its focus on the healthcare sector, in addition to its investments across global consumer, technology, and financial service companies. With his appointment, Mr. Mignone will bring his vast experience and expertise in business strategy to Guardant Health, following the FDA approval of its early-stage colorectal cancer screening product, Shield.

“I continue to be inspired by companies like Guardant Health that find new, innovative ways to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Mr. Mignone. “Through Guardant Health, we have the potential to provide better care to cancer patients globally, which is a mission I look forward to contributing to.”

Prior to Bridger Management, Mr. Mignone co-founded Blue Ridge Capital LLC, an investment firm that focused on healthcare, technology, media, telecommunications, and financial services investing. He currently serves as the co-Vice Chairman at the New York University Langone Medical Center. He is also a member of the board at Teva Pharmaceuticals.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and helping doctors select the best treatment for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Zarak Khurshid

investors@guardanthealth.com

Media Contact:

Melissa Marasco

press@guardanthealth.com

Articoli correlati

Precision BioSciences Presents Preclinical Data Highlighting the Capability of ARCUS for High-Efficiency Gene Editing Utilizing Homology-Directed Repair at the ESGCT 31st Annual Congress

Business Wire Business Wire -
- Stimulating gene editing by homology-directed repair (HDR) has the potential advantage of being able to achieve any type...
Continua a leggere

Motorola Solutions to Issue Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on November 7

Business Wire Business Wire -
Webcast presentation by executives to follow earnings release CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its third-quarter 2024 earnings...
Continua a leggere

TCP Software Welcomes New Executives as the Company Focuses on Increasing Customer Value and Product Innovation

Business Wire Business Wire -
Additions sharpen TCP’s strategic focus as the company continues its growth trajectory. DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TCP Software, a leading provider of employee...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php