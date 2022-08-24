Rob Shema joins altafiber as Director – Government Affairs & Business Development

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–altafiber is pleased to announce that Rob Shema is joining the organization as Director – Government Affairs & Business Development. Mr. Shema’s responsibilities will begin in September and will include developing new opportunities and relationships for altafiber to continue expanding its fiber footprint beyond Greater Cincinnati.

Mr. Shema most recently served as CEO of Com Net (CNI) and Independents Fiber Network (IFN), headquartered in Wapakoneta, Ohio. While at CNI/IFN, Mr. Shema led efforts to expand service offerings over their regional fiber network on a wholesale and commercial basis. These service offerings included IPTV Video Service, Fiber Optic Transport Services, IP Bandwidth Services, Dedicated Internet Access Services, and Authentication Services.

Prior to his tenure with CNI/IFN, Rob spent 16 years with ACA Connects (previously American Cable Association) where he was EVP Member Services, Finance and Chief of Staff. Rob also spent 9 years with Comcast in various roles (Government Affairs, Public Affairs, Marketing and Programming).

