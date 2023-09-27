Rob Chisholm Joins Qatalyst Group as Partner

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qatalyst Group, a leading technology-focused independent investment bank, announced that Rob Chisholm has joined the Firm today as a Partner, expanding Qatalyst’s industry leading software advisory practice. Mr. Chisholm, who most recently was a Partner in the technology, media, and telecom (TMT) investment banking group at Goldman Sachs, is based at Qatalyst’s San Francisco headquarters and will advise technology companies and private investment firms on mergers & acquisitions in the software sector globally.





George Boutros, Chief Executive Officer of Qatalyst Group, said: “ Having worked across the table from Rob over the years, I am particularly excited to welcome him to the Qatalyst team. We anticipate that innovation and growth across the software sector will continue to drive meaningful investment and consolidation in the years ahead. Rob brings significant experience and deep relationships that will fit seamlessly with our industry leading team that provides differentiated, high impact advice to established and emerging leaders across the industry.”

Mr. Chisholm has over 15 years of experience advising companies in the software sector, including advising Tableau on its sale to Salesforce for $15.7 billion, Qualtrics on its sale to Silver Lake and CPP Investments for $12.5 billion, Zendesk on its sale to Hellman & Friedman and Permira for $10.2 billion, and Thoma Bravo’s acquisition of Realpage for $10.2 billion.

Since its founding in March 2008, Qatalyst has advised on over 200 M&A transactions, with total transaction volume of over $650 billion. The firm has advised on ten of the thirteen largest cloud software deals of all time, and six of the ten largest enterprise software deals. Notable transactions include the pending sale of Splunk to Cisco for $29.6 billion, the sale of Slack to Salesforce for $29.2 billion, the sale of Afterpay to Block for $29.0 billion, the sale of LinkedIn to Microsoft for $28.1 billion, the pending sale of Figma to Adobe for $22.3 billion, the sale of CA to Broadcom for $18.9 billion, the sale of Citrix to Vista for $16.5 billion, the sale of Mailchimp to Intuit for $12.0 billion, the sale of Anaplan to Thoma Bravo for $10.4 billion, and the sale of Zendesk to Hellman & Friedman and Permira for $10.2 billion.

Qatalyst Group is a technology-focused independent investment bank headquartered in San Francisco, California. Qatalyst Partners, its advisory business, provides high impact strategic and financial advice to senior management and boards of established and emerging technology leaders on matters crucial to their growth and success. Qatalyst’s advisors combine an extensive network of relationships with deep industry knowledge and seasoned transaction expertise to deliver a superior, senior level of service for clients who value experience, judgment, candor, and insight.

