Roane State Community College Selects YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform to Ensure Exam Integrity Across Nine Locations in East Tennessee

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roane State Community College, a Tennessee Board of Regents institution, has selected YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform to replace its former test proctoring vendor. The Platform will help ensure exam integrity across the college’s nine locations in East Tennessee.





Institutional leaders were seeking a user-friendly test proctoring platform that offered live proctoring options. YuJa Verity allows instructors to create and administer proctored assessments, safeguarding the integrity of assessments with robust features that help prevent cheating. It enables automated and live online proctoring that integrates directly with the D2L Brightspace Learning Management System and existing single sign-on tools. In addition, YuJa Verity enables optional AI-enhanced facial recognition for identification verification, provides detailed results and reporting, customize flagging, the ability to create proctoring profiles for students with special needs, and enables proctoring for students who are not enrolled in the institution’s LMS, such as for placement tests or for third-party exams.

A browser-based Lockdown App provides enhanced security for the test environment with the ability to prevent students from viewing other applications on their device, recording, and other measures to prevent common methods of bypassing proctor settings.

“Roane State Community College already uses the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform, and the addition of YuJa Verity will help it continue to streamline workflows and simplify the test process for both instructors and students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re always honored when customers expand the use of YuJa’s ed-tech tools, and we’re excited for them to see everything YuJa Verity can do to enhance the overall testing experience.”

ABOUT ROANE STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Roane State Community College is a two-year college providing transfer curricula, career-preparation programs, and non-credit education. Founded in 1971, Roane State serves a diverse eight-county service area in Tennessee that includes Roane, Anderson, Loudon, Campbell, Scott, Cumberland, Morgan, and Fentress counties. The college provides health sciences education in Knox and Blount counties. In addition to its main campus in Harriman, Roane State also has campuses in Crossville, Huntsville, Jamestown, Knoxville, LaFollette, Lenoir City, Oak Ridge and Wartburg. With its multiple campuses and a wide range of distance-learning offerings, Roane State brings the benefits of higher education within reach of all who live and work in these communities.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278