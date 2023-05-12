Road Ready from Clarience Technologies Helps Fleets Operate Safely and Avoid Costly Violations

Insights from proprietary features, LogIQ partners assist in addressing issues ahead of annual inspection event

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–International Roadcheck is less than a week away and Road Ready, the advanced telematics and digital fleet management solutions provider from Clarience Technologies, is encouraging commercial fleets that want to prevent costly inspection violations to consider its suite of advanced trailer telematics solutions, which include trailer maintenance items that consistently appear as the top causes for violations – lights, tires, and brakes.

“For commercial fleets to operate profitably, safety and compliance are paramount,” said Mark Johnson, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of Clarience Technologies. “Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for fleets to understand and address issues, so they operate safe, remain compliant and ultimately reduce their risk of fines.”

Preventing the Most Common Out-of-Service Violations



Each spring the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) organizes International Roadcheck, a 72-hour inspection and enforcement event where CVSA-certified inspectors from Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. will conduct inspections at weigh inspection stations, designated inspection areas, and along roadways. This year’s event is scheduled for May 16-18, 2023.

According to Road Ready, most fines and penalties experienced by fleets are preventable, as lights, tires and brakes are consistently among the top three violations. Road Ready offers a way to monitor these maintenance items, through both its own proprietary solutions as well as those from its LogIQ smart trailer partners–twelve leading trailer suppliers each offering data and insights from their respective components.

Since Road Ready is designed to integrate multiple data feeds from a single trailer, customers can get the industry’s most comprehensive solution for monitoring overall trailer health, including detailed information on the top three out-of-service violations.

Specifically, Road Ready solutions include:

Light Out Detection System: Road Ready offers its Light Out Detection System (LODS) through its Advanced Maintenance solutions suite. The LODS monitors the wiring harness that powers the trailer lights and provides drivers and dispatchers with remote light-check confirmation to ensure all lights are functional before leaving the yard. With each instance, the sensor sends a wireless message to the Road Ready telematics device on the trailer, which in turn communicates this information to the cloud making it accessible to fleet managers.

Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems: Road Ready has integrations with a broad selection of tire pressure monitoring solutions from its LogIQ partner network, including TPMS systems from Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.), HT LinkSense from Hyundai Translead, Continental, ConMet Digital, and Hendrickson Watchman.

Automated Tire Inflation Systems: Road Ready has ATIS integrations with two LogIQ partners. Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.), offers its innovative ATIS solution that delivers filtered air through the rotary union and tire hoses into the effected tire(s), until the correct pressure setting is reached. PSI solutions can be spec’d from the factory on Meritor axles and is also available as an aftermarket installation. Additionally, Road Ready can also integrate ATIS data from LogIQ partner Hendrickson Watchman.

ABS Monitoring: International Roadcheck has placed additional focus on anti-lock braking systems (ABS) during this year’s event to highlight the importance of those aspects of vehicle safety. Road Ready offers monitoring for trailer anti-lock brake systems through its own proprietary sensor designed to monitor the on/off status of the trailer ABS light. When the warning lamp is on for 10 minutes or longer the sensor reports an active issue to the Road Ready telematics device, which communicates back to the cloud.

Road Ready Helps Make Data Work for You



“Fleet managers are getting overwhelmed with data today which makes it difficult for them to easily analyze and act upon valuable insights,” said Nada Jiddou, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Clarience Technologies. “Road Ready is designed to make understanding fleet performance easier, so that our customers can take action faster.”

Road Ready was introduced in 2017 as an advanced telematics solution for commercial truck trailers and is owned by Clarience Technologies, parent company of Truck-Lite, ECCO safety systems, DAVCO diesel fuel filtration solutions, P.S.I. tire pressure and inflation systems, and others.

Learn more about Road Ready’s solutions at rrtelematics.com.

About Road Ready



Road Ready, a Clarience Technologies brand, is a vertically integrated advanced telematics and smart fleet solutions SaaS provider headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. Road Ready offers custom telematics solutions to help fleets manage, optimize, and maximize their assets. Coupled with an expansive network of premier integration partners, customers can do more through a single interface, Road Ready continues to implement groundbreaking research and development to make impactful contributions to the transportation industry.

About Clarience Technologies



Clarience Technologies is a global transportation technology solutions provider serving vehicle manufacturers, aftermarket retailers, commercial fleets and consumers worldwide. Founded in 2020 and based in Southfield, Michigan, the company’s mission is to bring total visibility to transportation by delivering the technologies that keep the world moving forward—made possible by the nearly 3,000 employees who are guided by the company’s CLEAR Principles: Curiosity, Leadership, Enthusiasm, Accountability and Respect. The Clarience Technologies team of companies include Truck-Lite (1955), Road Ready (2017), ECCO Safety Systems (1977), Code 3 (1974), RIGID Industries (2001), Lumitec (2007), DAVCO (1976), LED Autolamps (2002), Pressure Systems International (1993) and Fleetilla (2000). Its track record of meaningful innovation is represented best by its breakthrough innovations over the years that have accelerated progress in transportation. Learn more at www.clariencetechnologies.com

