RMS North America Releases its 2024 State of the Industry Report

This year’s report examines all adult generations — from Gen Z to Baby Boomers — and offers a glimpse into how each age group approaches camping differently. In this report, campground and RV park owners and managers can gain better insight into their target markets, see what matters most to them in 2024, and ultimately attract more guests to their property.

RMS North America conducted independent research on campers ages 18-60+ to collect data on the differences between generations – but found a lot of similarities along the way, too. While some thought the pandemic’s camping craze would dwindle, the demand for outdoor travel and recreation remains strong across the board.

“RMS North America has long had a vested interest in understanding generational differences and preferences when it comes to camping and outdoor recreation. Building on our research from 2023 and our work with OHI, our goal is to equip our outdoor property partners and the industry at large with the data to make informed decisions that deliver elevated experiences for all campers and RVers,” says Frederic Dominioni, Chief Revenue Officer at RMS North America.

Key Takeaways

Camping sentiment is up across the board despite ongoing concerns about inflation (from 56% to 62%).

Millennials have the highest enthusiasm for tech of any age group at 57%, up from 19% in 2023.

up from 19% in 2023. Email is the preferred method when communicating with a campground at 61.7%.

Being out in nature was the dominant influence on campers when selecting a destination, at 47%.

Word-of-mouth and online search remain campers’ primary methods to learn about new destinations.

Most campers want to see more tech included in the camping experience.

In addition to technology preferences across generations, the RMS 2024 State of the Industry Report details preferred types of camping (tent camping is number one) and factors that influence booking behaviors, like the natural surroundings of the campsite.

“This year’s research tells us that people of all generations are still camping frequently, despite the recent pandemic and inflation concerns,” continued Dominioni. “Campground and RV park owners need to keep in mind, however, that campers’ relationships to technology still reflect a desire for convenience while having access to a real person when needed. At RMS, this means we are continuing to provide industry partners with the user-friendly guest experience tools they need to succeed.”

The full 2024 report can be accessed here.

About RMS North America

RMS North America is a leading cloud-based reservation and property management system tailored to the outdoor hospitality industry. Backed by 40+ years of continual innovation, RMS works with hundreds of properties across the Americas and Canada.

