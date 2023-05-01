RMS North America Partners with Wild Energy, MarineSync and UtilIoT

Strategic partnerships position RMS to continue serving its core outdoor and marina segments with enhanced offerings and services

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RMS North America, a leading provider of cloud-based reservation management systems to the outdoor hospitality industry, today announced smart meter partnerships with Wild Energy, MarineSync and its sister brand UtilloT. These collaborations will enable RMS to streamline processes and create greater efficiencies for its RV park, campground, and marina customers. Additionally, Wild Energy, UtilIoT, and MarineSync will gain access to hundreds of RMS outdoor properties and marinas.

“Partnerships are essential for us in providing scalable, thoughtful business solutions for the outdoor hospitality space,” stated Fred Dominioni, Chief Revenue Officer at RMS North America. “We’re thrilled to add Wild Energy, MarineSync and UtilloT to our list of over 550 integrated partners. We know their features and offerings will benefit our customers and grant them greater flexibility and control over their businesses.”

As the busy season for camping and boating approaches, these partnerships address key pain points. For RV parks and campgrounds, power consumption varies significantly by camper and equipment – making it difficult to monitor and regulate. With this new integration and partnership with Wild Energy and UtilIoT, RMS North America will equip properties to handle a surge in camping activity in a way that’s energy efficient. These campgrounds and parks will have access to smart, real-time electric meters that eliminate reading errors, reduce labor expenses and reduce energy consumption.

“We are excited to partner with RMS, which continues to innovate with its technology offerings,” said Mike Sorensen, President, Wild Energy. “Wild Energy’s unique solutions will solve major utility sub-metering pain points for RMS customers, and we’re eager to equip them with industry-leading real-time meter readings. Using the Wild Energy and RMS integration, property owners and operators can bill utilities for any length of stay, and heavy energy users will pay their fair share for additional energy usage.”

Efficient utility monitoring and usage are also crucial for marinas. As the industry standard for marina meters, MarineSync will arm RMS North America and its properties with the tools to read and control water and electricity utilities remotely. Marinas will have access to ground fault detection, simplified electricity monitoring and billing, RUM power and water control, and a cloud-based infrastructure that houses all meter readings and reporting.

“We are excited about the partnership and integration with RMS,” notes Austin Bleier, President, MarineSync Corp. “By joining forces, we believe we can accomplish great things together. With their expertise in Reservation and Property Management Software, and our strengths in providing enterprise-grade utility monitoring and automation, we are confident that this partnership will not only benefit our companies but also provide better solutions and services to our customers. We are eager to start collaborating and look forward to the many opportunities that this partnership will bring.”

More than a reservation management system, RMS North America is a cloud-based hub for all the technology outdoor properties need to optimize business operations. Campgrounds, RV parks and marinas interested in revamping their tech stacks can learn more about RMS North America here: https://americas.rmscloud.com/.

About RMS North America

RMS offers cloud-based property management solutions to fit the needs of the global hospitality industry, supporting over 6,000 properties worldwide. With more than 40 years of industry experience, their feature-rich technology is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of campgrounds, RV parks, National/State Parks, and marinas. For more information, please visit americas.rmscloud.com.

About Wild Energy

Wild Energy was born out of a necessity to solve the problem of rising costs of energy and water resources while addressing the need for utility conservation. It’s innovating new energy monitoring and control solutions for the recreational vehicle industry, campgrounds, marinas, industrial, condo associations and more. For more information, visit www.wildenergyco.com.

About MarineSync/UtilloT

MarineSync is one of the leading integrated wireless monitoring and control companies, specifically focusing on marinas and recreational vehicle facilities. It manufactures and assembles hardware for monitoring electricity, gas and water, integrates with top metering devices, measures, monitors and interrupts ground faults, and provides 2-way remote control of utilizes. For more information, visit www.marinesync.com.

