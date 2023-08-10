RMS North America Chosen for TrustRadius 2023 Tech Cares Award

Positive workplace culture, commitment to environmentalism, and regular charitable donations set RMS North America apart in the hospitality industry

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RMS North America, a leading provider of reservation and property management systems to the outdoor hospitality industry, has been recognized by TrustRadius as a 2023 Tech Cares Award winner, which celebrates organizations that have gone above and beyond to support their communities, employees, and environment.





“RMS North America’s commitment to sustainability, DEI, and CSR efforts is truly remarkable. Their support for environmental causes, women in tech, and charitable donations showcases their dedication to positive societal impact. RMS’s inclusive workplace culture and employee volunteerism further exemplify their exceptional care for customers and the community. Congratulations to RMS North America for being a shining example of excellence in the hospitality industry.” – Megan Headley, VP of Research, TrustRadius

RMS North America is being recognized for demonstrating exceptional corporate social responsibility, with initiatives that include:

Charitable Donations

Goodwill Industries – Gave over 10,000 items of clothing to Goodwill of San Diego for those in need, while diverting those items from landfills.

Lustgarten Foundation – The team walked over 100 miles to support Lustgarten Foundation – the largest private funder of the world’s preeminent pancreatic cancer researchers.

Girls Who Code – Partnered to support Girls Who Code, in their mission to close the gender gap in tech with clubs, summer programs, and college & career programs to future female engineers.

Environmental Support

Clean the World – Donated toward their initiative to distribute recycled soap and hygiene products from more than 8,100 hotel & resort partners to children and families.

National Forest Foundation – Planted over 600 trees to assist with their Reforestation Program across thousands of acres of National Forests.

World Wildlife Fund – Symbolically adopted two animals to help support WWF’s global efforts to protect wild animals and their habitats.

Rainforest Alliance – Donated funds to assist the Rainforest Alliance in fighting climate change and building economic opportunities and better working conditions for rural people.

San Diego Humane Society – Gifted money toward their care for more than 40,000 animals in San Diego County communities annually.

Workplace Culture

RMS fosters a workplace culture that is diverse & inclusive, engaging, and flexible, with policies and practices that promote work-life balance, volunteerism, employee well-being, and professional growth & recognition.

SaaS Sustainability

In addition to company sustainability initiatives, RMS North America offers property management and reservation software that empowers properties to establish their own sustainable practices, such as:

Paperless, scheduled email reports

Digital Terms & Conditions and registration

Green housekeeping functionality, enabling guests to opt out of daily room cleaning

Virtual room key partners, eradicating the need for plastic room keys

Custom fee options, including sustainability fees

“At RMS North America, we aim to continuously give back to our community, while supporting our valued employees’ career and personal growth,” said Fred Dominioni, Chief Revenue Officer at RMS North America. “We are thrilled to receive this recognition from TrustRadius and look forward to driving more initiatives that benefit the environment, our community, and our employees.”

For more on the RMS North America team, careers, and past initiatives, visit: americas.rmscloud.com/our-team.

About RMS North America

RMS North America is a leading cloud-based reservation and property management system tailored to the outdoor hospitality industry. Backed by 40 years of continual innovation, RMS works with hundreds of properties across the Americas and Canada. Its feature-rich technology is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of campgrounds, RV parks & resorts, National & State Parks, glampgrounds, and marinas. For more information, please visit americas.rmscloud.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible B2B technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

