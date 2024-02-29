RLE Technologies Announces Expansion of WiNG Wireless Product Line

FORT COLLINS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#environmentalmonitoring–RLE Technologies, a leading provider of patented raised floors and containment, leak detection systems, and remote monitoring solutions for mission-critical facilities has expanded their WiNG wireless monitoring platform with the addition of the 865MHz frequency for the Indian market. The additional frequency builds on the success of the 900MHz, and 868MHz frequency range for the WiNG wireless solutions.









Our WiNG Wireless monitoring products are already well-known in international markets. We’re excited to show our Indian customers how WiNG can be used to wirelessly monitor their unique facility needs.

“We are confident that the ease of deployment and long battery life of the WiNG system will be an asset to the Indian market,” says Brian Jones, RLE’s Engineering Manager. “Our goal with our products is to continue to bring peace of mind to critical facility operators worldwide.”

“Our monitoring solutions are competitively priced to help combat the higher cost of power in the Indian market compared to other countries where WiNG is well established,” says Jennifer Thompson, the Director of Sales at RLE. “Investing in reliable, advanced technologies such as RLE’s WiNG environmental temperature and humidity monitoring solutions helps manage and reduce costs associated with running a data center while improving its efficiency.”

WiNG managers, temperature and humidity sensors, and range extenders in the 865MHz frequency are now available for order.

About RLE Technologies

RLE Technologies is the global provider of Triad raised floors, grommets, and containment products, SeaHawk leak detection, Falcon facility monitoring solutions, and Raptor system integration products. Since 1984, our wired and wireless monitoring systems have provided peace of mind for facility stakeholders, and over 20 million feet of our patented leak detection cable is installed in facilities worldwide.

Contacts

Ashley Grisel



800-518-1519



marketing@rletech.com