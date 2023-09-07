Riverwood Capital Appoints CFO

MENLO PARK, Calif. & MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riverwood Capital, an investor that manages $5.9 billion and actively partners with high-growth technology businesses globally, today announced the appointment of Keith Janosky as Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director, Investor Relations.





Mr. Janosky brings more than 20 years of technology private equity industry experience to the role, including most recently as CFO and Head of Investor Relations at Khosla Ventures and prior to that, as Vice President of Finance at Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV). Earlier in his career, Janosky was an auditor at Arthur Andersen.

“This new addition to our team enhances Riverwood’s mission to deliver outstanding value to our investors and further strengthens our strategy of actively partnering with proven technology companies globally to help them scale from the $10s of millions to the $100s of millions in revenues, which has been consistent since our inception in 2008,” said Riverwood Capital’s Co-Founders and Managing Partners, Jeff Parks and Francisco Alvarez-Demalde. “Keith’s exceptional financial acumen and decades of experience in private capital investing are invaluable assets as we embark on our next chapter of growth. His commitment to quality, ethics and intellectual integrity perfectly aligns with Riverwood’s core values and the firm’s dedication to fundamentals as we strive for investment excellence at the highest level.”

“Riverwood has a demonstrated track record and ability to consistently invest behind secular technology adoption trends while navigating the complexities of the last 15 years with considerable expertise and tact,” added Janosky. “I am truly honored to join Riverwood at this pivotal moment of opportunity for the firm and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

ABOUT RIVERWOOD CAPITAL

Riverwood Capital invests in high-growth companies in the technology and technology-enabled industries. Riverwood offers a unique combination of operational, strategic, technology, and financial insight to portfolio companies that typically need growth capital and expertise to scale on a global basis. The firm seeks to invest in established businesses with a proven technology and business model, and the proper fit in terms of culture and values. Riverwood was founded in 2008 and has had the opportunity to invest in and support over 75 companies since inception, which have grown revenues at 41% per year on average during that period. The Firm has offices in Menlo Park, CA; Miami, FL; New York, NY; and São Paulo, Brazil. For more information, visit www.riverwoodcapital.com

