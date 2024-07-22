Riveron Acquires Yantra, Adding Strength to Supporting Technology Needs of CFOs

Acquisition makes Riveron one of the largest NetSuite Alliance Partners.

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MergersAndAcquisitions—Riveron, a business advisory firm backed by Kohlberg & Company, announced today its acquisition of Yantra, a technology and advisory services provider with a broad range of expertise to address the pressing needs of technology-enabled CFOs. The acquisition makes Riveron one of the largest NetSuite Alliance Partners globally, offering clients holistic solutions to enhance value. Yantra also brings significant expertise in data science and analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and platform integrations.





“Forward-looking organizations need technology solutions that will adapt and scale regardless of the business environment,” said Sam Shaw, CEO of Riveron. “With Yantra, we now have a global team to help Riveron serve the Office of the CFO and Private Equity firms to elevate performance.”

Founded in 2009 by Vikram Bhandari, Yantra has around 300 employees across the United States, Canada, India, and the Philippines. Bhandari will join Riveron as its Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, serving clients in myriad arenas, including bringing a fresh perspective on the practical impact of AI for CFOs. With the acquisition, Riveron significantly expands its team, increasing its global headcount to over 1,000 dedicated professionals. “Over the years, Yantra has helped clients in adopting digital transformation across diverse technology and business landscapes,” said Bhandari. “Now, as part of Riveron, we are excited to play a pivotal role in our shared commitment to growth and delivering next-generation technology to our clients.”

Shaw added, “Yantra’s legacy is deeply rooted in driving innovation. This acquisition will fortify Riveron’s position as technology and transformation leaders, reinforcing the value we provide to our collective clients. Looking ahead, our combined strengths will enable us to deliver a distinct competitive advantage and continued success to our clients globally.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Canaccord Genuity served as financial advisor to Riveron. Ropes & Gray served as legal advisor to Riveron. Telegraph Hill Advisors served as financial advisor to Yantra, and Sklar Kirsh LLP served as legal advisor to Yantra.

About Riveron

Founded in 2006, Riveron professionals simplify and solve complex business problems. We partner with CFOs, private equity firms, and other stakeholders to maximize outcomes. Riveron teams bring industry perspective and a full suite of solutions focused on the office of the CFO, M&A, and distress. In 2023, the company was acquired by affiliates of Kohlberg & Company from H.I.G. Capital – which is continuing its partnership with Riveron through a minority investment. Riveron has 16 global offices.

About Yantra

Yantra, a leading provider of business consulting and technology, specializes in NetSuite, Oracle, Salesforce, Data Science & Advanced Analytics, Integration Platforms, Business Transformation, AI & RPA, and Managed Services. Yantra partners with CFOs and CIOs to drive innovation and growth and achieve strategic goals. Yantra provides extensive industry expertise and distinctive solutions to help businesses enhance their technology to drive smart business decisions and increase revenue. Established in 2009 and headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Yantra has offices worldwide in Pune, Ahmedabad, and Toronto.

