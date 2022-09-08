Riverbed Announces Keynote and Session Lineup for New Riverbed EMPOWEREDx Customer and Partner Community Roadshow

Live interactive customer and partner event spans the globe: September 13 (San Francisco, Dubai); September 13 – 14 (France); October 11 (London, Dallas, and Arlington, VA); October 18 (New York City); October 25 (Chicago); and October 26 (Melbourne)

Event theme focused on Igniting Exceptional Digital Experiences; attendees will test drive new Alluvio cloud -native, SaaS -delivered Unified Observability service

Features live keynotes, technical and interactive discussion sessions with Riverbed experts; customers and partners including from Fujitsu, IDC, Intel, MANE, Microsoft, and WWT; and industry influencers including U.S. General Stanley McChrystal and technology futurist and inventor, Dr. Jordan Nguyen

Registration now open at www.riverbed.com/empoweredx

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riverbed® today announced the keynote, technical and interactive workshop session lineup for Riverbed EMPOWEREDx – a new global customer and partner community roadshow focused on “Igniting Exceptional Digital Experiences.” During EMPOWEREDx, industry thought leaders and technical visionaries will discuss how to overcome today’s complex IT environments and sprawling data, to deliver seamless and secure digital experiences to users everywhere. The series of events will span the globe beginning on September 13 and include: September 13 (San Francisco, Dubai); September 13 – 14 (Paris); October 11 (London, Dallas and Arlington); October 18 (New York); October 25 (Chicago); and October 26 (Melbourne). To register or view the agenda in a city near you, visit www.riverbed.com/empoweredx.

Sponsored by Intel, EMPOWEREDx will bring together Riverbed business and technical leaders, customers, partners and industry and public sector experts, and cover topics such as hybrid work, cloud migration, business continuity, incident management, unified observability, digital transformation and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how Riverbed is evolving all parts of its Alluvio Unified Observability and Acceleration portfolios to address the needs of today’s hybrid organizations, helping to deliver seamless digital experiences and enterprise performance. EMPOWEREDx attendees will be able to participate in a unique hands-on lab experience, using a new SaaS-delivered unified observability service – exploring the interface, workflows and actionable insights from an actual problem scenario.

Riverbed speakers, which vary by location, include: Dan Smoot, CEO; Bob Agnes, COO; Jonaki Egenolf, CMO; Fernando Castanheira, Corporate CIO; Brad Wood, SVP, Customer Experience; and many other business and technical leaders. Customer and partner speakers include leaders and technical experts from Fujitsu, IDC, Intel, MANE, Microsoft and WWT, as well as public sector professionals and industry influencers that include U.S. General Stanley McChrystal and technology futurist and inventor, Dr. Jordan Nguyen.

What: Riverbed EMPOWEREDx – Customer Community Conference 2022



When: September 13 (San Francisco, Dubai); September 13 – 14 (Paris); October 11 (London, Dallas, and Arlington); October 18 (New York); October 25 (Chicago); and October 26 (Melbourne)



Where: Live in-person global customer roadshow



Registration: https://www.riverbed.com/empoweredx

About Riverbed



Riverbed is the only company with the collective richness of telemetry from network to app to end user, that illuminates and then accelerates every interaction, so organizations can deliver a seamless digital experience and drive enterprise performance. Riverbed offers two industry-leading portfolios: Alluvio by Riverbed, a differentiated Unified Observability portfolio that unifies data, insights, and actions across IT, so customers can deliver seamless, secure digital experiences; and Riverbed Acceleration, providing fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app, over any network, to users anywhere. Together with our thousands of partners, and market-leading customers globally – including 95% of the FORTUNE 100 – we empower every click, every digital experience. Riverbed. Empower the Experience. Learn more at riverbed.com.

Riverbed, Alluvio and certain other terms used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology LLC. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

