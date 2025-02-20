Riverbed Announces Global Partner of the Year Award Winners

Riverbed honors global partners for outstanding business success with new AIOps solutions that provide customers with exceptional digital experiences and ROI

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riverbed, the leader in AIOps for observability, today announced the winners of its Partner of the Year Awards. The Riverbed leadership team presented the awards to this year’s winners at the 2025 Riverbed Partner Kickoff event. The awards celebrated Riverbed partners for their contributions in delivering new AI-powered observability and acceleration solutions that yield measurable results for mutual customers, enhancing enterprise performance and creating superior digital experiences. In total, Riverbed recognized 11 global partners for their outstanding achievements over the past year across multiple categories.

The Riverbed Partner of the Year Award winners included: BT, Datacom, G-Net, Intel, Kanari, Marubeni, Orange Business, Perfect Presentation, RavenTek Business Group, Swish Data, and World Wide Technology. The complete list of award winners and categories are below.

“The Riverbed Partner of the Year Awards recognize our top-performing partners and their exceptional work in delivering innovative Unified Observability and Acceleration solutions and helping enterprises implement AI solutions that work at scale. These solutions utilize the Riverbed Platform and AIOps capabilities to provide customers with superior digital experiences and improved organizational performance,” said Alex Thurber, Senior Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances, at Riverbed. “We are proud to celebrate our leading partners for their remarkable achievements over the past year. The Riverbed Partner of the Year Awards highlight the critical role partners play in our business and the shared success we achieve with our customers, especially as enterprises look to successfully implement their AI strategies.”

The Riverbed Partner of the Year Awards recognized partners whose achievements impact business on a strategic and regional basis. Partners were nominated and reviewed by a panel representing Riverbed’s sales and executive leadership. The Riverbed Partner of the Year Award Winners are:

Global Partner of the Year: World Wide Technology (WWT)

Innovation Partner of the Year: RavenTek Business Group

Systems Integrator of the Year: Orange Business

Distributor of the Year: Marubeni

Marketing Partner of the Year: Kanari

Public Sector Partner of the Year: RavenTek Business Group

APJ Partner of the Year: Datacom

AMS Partner of the Year: G-Net

EMEA Partner of the Year: Perfect Presentation

Renewals Partner of the Year: Swish Data

Partner Deal of the Year: BT

Technology Alliance Partner of the Year: Intel

Riverbed’s partner community has a unique opportunity to drive growth by delivering practical AI solutions that integrate seamlessly with Riverbed’s AI-powered Platform. In addition to the Platform, Riverbed introduced in 2024 the most new products in a decade, including NPM+ (providing visibility into cloud, remote work, and Zero Trust architectures), Aternity Mobile (the industry’s first DEX for enterprise-owned mobile devices), Riverbed IQ 2.0, Riverbed Unified Agent, and Aternity Intelligent Service Desk, among others. These innovations enable partners to offer comprehensive solutions that empower customers to adapt and thrive in today’s enterprise landscape.

These new solutions have been recognized in leadership positions by both industry analyst firms and through industry awards, including by CRN as one of the six hottest AI networking products. In 2025, Riverbed is further investing in the Riverbed Platform and will continue to introduce new AIOps for Observability and Acceleration solutions to support partners and customers.

Riverbed is deeply committed to its partners by equipping them with the tools and expertise needed to support customers in configuring and understanding the Riverbed Platform and its solutions. Additionally, Riverbed helps partners guide customers in implementing AIOps to maximize ROI and business value. In 2024, Riverbed launched its new partner program, Riverbed ONE, designed to empower dedicated partners to drive growth while supporting mutual customers through Riverbed's platform and solutions. Riverbed’s global channel ecosystem includes system integrators, service providers, reseller partners, and technology alliance partners, all working together to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate business success.

