Riverbed Announces APJ Partner of the Year Awards

Riverbed honors partners from the Asia Pacific and Japan region for their strategic role and outstanding business achievement

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riverbed, the leader in unified observability, today announced that the Company recognized top global partners across Asia Pacific and Japan. The Riverbed Partner of the Year awards recognize partner companies for their work in helping mutual customers unify data, insights, and actions across IT to deliver a seamless digital experience and enterprise performance, and for providing fast and secure acceleration of applications and networks, to users anywhere. In total, Riverbed honored five partner companies for their achievements across various categories.





The Riverbed APJ Partner of the Year Award winners included: Datacom Systems Australia, Telstra Corporation, MTech Solutions India, Fujitsu Asia Pacific and Marubeni Information Systems. The full list of award winners and categories are below.

“We are thrilled to honor our leading APJ partners for their achievements over the past year. The Riverbed Partner Awards celebrate the strategic role of partners in our business and our mutual success with end customers,” said Alex Thurber, Senior Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances, at Riverbed. “Our partners delivered innovative enterprise solutions that leverage Riverbed’s Alluvio Unified Observability and Acceleration portfolios to provide customers with an exceptional digital experience and improved organizational IT performance.”

The Riverbed APJ Partner Awards recognized partners whose achievements impact business on a strategic and regional basis. Partners were nominated and reviewed by a panel representing Riverbed’s sales and executive leadership. The Riverbed APJ Partner of the Year Award Winners announced are:

Innovation Partner of the Year Award Winner: Datacom Systems Australia

Partner of the Year Award Winner: Telstra Corporation

Distributor of the Year Award Winner: MTech Solutions India

Acceleration Partner of the Year Award Winner: Marubeni Information Systems

Alluvio Partner of the Year Award Winner: Fujitsu Asia Pacific

Riverbed’s partner ecosystem includes the world’s leading solution providers, distributors, system integrators, service providers, and technology alliances. Riverbed allows partners to advance customer trust, cultivate customer relationships, and expand business opportunities by helping organizations create seamless digital experiences and deliver fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app over any network. The Company’s partner program offers lucrative incentives and strong enablement support through sales and marketing assistance, training, certification, technical support, and its online partner portal.

For more information on the Riverbed Partner Program, please visit https://www.riverbed.com/riverbed-partner-program/

About Riverbed

Riverbed is the only company with the collective richness of telemetry from network to app to end user, that illuminates and then accelerates every interaction, so organizations can deliver a seamless digital experience and drive enterprise performance. Riverbed offers two industry-leading portfolios: Alluvio by Riverbed, a differentiated Unified Observability portfolio that unifies data, insights, and actions across IT, so customers can deliver seamless, secure digital experiences; and Riverbed Acceleration, providing fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app, over any network, to users anywhere. Together with our thousands of partners, and market-leading customers globally – including 95% of the FORTUNE 100 – we empower every click, every digital experience. Riverbed. Empower the Experience. Learn more at riverbed.com

Riverbed, Alluvio and certain other terms used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology LLC. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

