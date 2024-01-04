River East Transcona School Division Taps PowerSchool to Modernize Digital Communication and Administrative Processes

Manitoba’s second largest school division adds multiple PowerSchool products including PowerSchool SIS, Ecollect Forms, Student Analytics, and Document Management to boost data analytics and administrative capabilities

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced River East Transcona School Division (RETSD) in Winnipeg, Manitoba selected PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), PowerSchool Ecollect Forms, PowerSchool Student Analytics, and PowerSchool Document Management to support data-driven decision-making across its school network. The selected products are part of the PowerSchool Student Information Cloud. Once all solutions are implemented in summer 2024, RETSD will have additional tools to digitally manage its data across its division, support paperless processes, and perform other administrative functions through connected technology.





“PowerSchool’s presence in Canada and Manitoba and strong support network were key factors that inspired us to implement their solutions,” said Jason Drysdale, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services and Planning, River East Transcona School Division. “PowerSchool’s ability to integrate with third party solutions to support administrative tasks has impressed our staff. While we’re still in the implementation phase, we’re confident the PowerSchool solutions will provide our staff with the right tools to get their jobs done more efficiently.”

PowerSchool SIS is a secure, flexible, and easy to use SIS platform helping schools across the world improve their administrative operations. PowerSchool SIS enables school systems to securely manage scheduling, attendance, grading, calendaring, enrollment, and other core school operations. And through its interoperability with other PowerSchool products and network partners, you can expand on the functionality you need to help your district operate effectively.

Once PowerSchool SIS, Ecollect Forms, Student Analytics, and Document Management products are implemented across RETSD’s operations, the division will have the tools capable of supporting data warehousing and analytics, digital document management, reporting, and other core functions.

River East Transcona School Division (RETSD) is the second largest school division within the province of Manitoba. RETSD and its 3,000-person staff serve over 18,000 students across 42 schools. The division offers a diverse K-12 curriculum, including German and Ukrainian bilingual, French Immersion, Technical Vocational and English programs.

For more information about PowerSchool SIS, Ecollect Forms, Student Analytics, and Document Management within the Student Information Cloud, visit https://www.powerschool.com/student-information-cloud/.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to empower educators, administrators, and families to ensure personalized education for every student journey. PowerSchool offers end-to-end product clouds that connect the central office to the classroom to the home with award-winning products including Schoology Learning and Naviance CCLR, so school districts can securely manage student data, enrollment, attendance, grades, instruction, assessments, human resources, talent, professional development, special education, data analytics and insights, communications, and college and career readiness. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students in more than 90 countries and over 16,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States. Learn more at www.powerschool.com.

