Rithum Names New CMO and CFO

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Rithum announced two new executive appointments: Suzin Wold joins as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Mike Vantusko joins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).





Last month, Rithum appointed Lou Keyes as its CEO. Now, Keyes is taking steps to enhance the company’s leadership team by appointing Wold and Vantusko, reporting to Keyes.

“ I’m thrilled to welcome these extraordinary leaders to Rithum’s executive team. Their expertise and proven leadership will be invaluable to our customers, partners, and employees,” said Lou Keyes, CEO at Rithum.

Wold brings a wealth of experience as the company’s CMO, having spent more than 25 years in marketing leadership roles at Sama, Bazaarvoice, and Qlik, and previously held key marketing roles at companies like Rackspace, PayPal, and Procter & Gamble. She is a data-driven modern marketer who champions cross-team collaboration to drive innovative campaigns and impactful results. Wold is also the co-founder of Blackhawk Network, the gift card company.

Vantusko has spent the last two decades as a CFO for private equity-backed software companies. He brings more than 30 years of experience as a leader in the financial sector, spending most of that time with public companies or private equity-backed investments. His philosophy is to implement strong financial stewardship while partnering with the broader enterprise to increase efficiency, and support growth investments. Most recently, he served as CFO of MediQuant. Vantusko is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

Keyes added, “ Rithum is committed to helping our customers achieve profitable growth, demonstrate product leadership and provide service excellence at every turn. With our strong leadership team, Rithum is entering an exciting new chapter that’s poised for growth and I’m excited to see what we’ll achieve this year and beyond.”

Read more about Rithum’s leadership team here.

About Rithum:

Rithum (formerly CommerceHub and ChannelAdvisor) is one of the industry’s most influential and trusted commerce networks, helping brands, retailers, and suppliers work together to deliver third-party (3P) commerce experiences. The Rithum platform helps brands and retailers accelerate growth, optimize operations across channels, scale product offerings and enhance margins. Using its commerce, marketing, delivery and discovery solutions, Rithum customers create optimized consumer shopping journeys from beginning to end. More than 40,000 global brands trust Rithum to grow their business across hundreds of channels, representing over $50 billion in annual GMV. Rithum processes an average of 2.4 billion transactions every day for retailers like Best Buy, Adidas, The Home Depot, and more.

