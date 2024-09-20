Rithum Appoints Tech Industry Leader Lou Keyes as New CEO to Accelerate Growth for Retailers and Brands

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Rithum announced the appointment of Lou Keyes as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Keyes, who joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) in June, will succeed Bryan Dove, who had served as CEO since 2021. As CRO, Keyes has implemented new growth initiatives that have further solidified Rithum’s position as a leading commerce network. He will continue to oversee the go-to-market organization in addition to his responsibilities as CEO.









With over 30 years of experience in technology, Keyes brings deep expertise in driving client satisfaction, transformation, and revenue growth. He has an extensive background in scaling private companies and large corporations, including Fiserv, Electronic Data Systems (EDS) and Conduent. Notably, under Keyes’ leadership, Conduent successfully reversed a 3-year sales decline and doubled annual bookings.

“We’re excited to announce Lou Keyes as the new CEO of Rithum. The board has full confidence in his leadership skills and his track record of fostering growth and scaling businesses. As a leader in third-party commerce, Rithum is experiencing great momentum with new products that have already been adopted by several retailers. We look forward to Rithum’s continued success with Lou and its ability to drive profitable growth for its customers,” said Adam Berger, executive chairman of Rithum.

“It’s an honor and privilege to assume the role of CEO and lead Rithum into its next phase of growth. The e-commerce market is ripe for disruption, and I’m eager to unlock new opportunities for our company and deliver exceptional value for our customers. Together with our customers, we’ll lead the way in third-party commerce, shaping a future that enhances both adaptability and competitiveness for brands and retailers,” said Lou Keyes, Chief Executive Officer at Rithum.

As third-party commerce continues to accelerate, there is a significant opportunity for brands and retailers. Keyes’ proven ability in business transformation is pivotal to driving profitable growth in this expanding market. His leadership in cultivating strong customer relationships and his deep commitment to talent development are integral to advancing Rithum’s mission of powering third-party commerce for global retailers and brands.

About Rithum:



Rithum (formerly CommerceHub and ChannelAdvisor) is one of the industry’s most influential and trusted commerce networks, helping brands, retailers, and suppliers work together to deliver third-party (3P) commerce experiences. The Rithum platform helps brands and retailers accelerate growth, optimize operations across channels, scale product offerings and enhance margins. Using its commerce, marketing, delivery and discovery solutions, Rithum customers create optimized consumer shopping journeys from beginning to end. More than 40,000 global brands trust Rithum to grow their business across hundreds of channels, representing over $50 billion in annual GMV. Rithum processes an average of 2.4 billion transactions every day for retailers like Best Buy, Adidas, The Home Depot, and more.

Contacts

Media:



Lynsay Montour



Director, Corporate Communications



press@rithum.com