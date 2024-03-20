Rithm Capital Corp. Declares First Quarter 2024 Common and Preferred Dividends

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared first quarter 2024 common and preferred stock dividends.





Common Stock Dividend

The Board declared a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the first quarter 2024. The first quarter common stock dividend is payable on April 26, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 1, 2024.

Preferred Stock Dividends

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series A”), the Board declared a Series A dividend for the first quarter 2024 of $0.4687500 per share.

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 7.125% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series B”), the Board declared a Series B dividend for the first quarter 2024 of $0.4453125 per share.

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 6.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series C”), the Board declared a Series C dividend for the first quarter 2024 of $0.3984375 per share.

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 7.00% Series D Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series D”), the Board declared a Series D dividend for the first quarter 2024 of $0.4375000 per share.

Dividends for the Series A, Series B, Series C and Series D are payable on May 15, 2024 to preferred shareholders of record on April 15, 2024.

ABOUT RITHM CAPITAL

Rithm Capital is a global asset manager focused on real estate, credit and financial services. Rithm Capital makes direct investments and operates several wholly-owned operating businesses. Rithm Capital’s businesses include Sculptor Capital Management, Inc., an alternative asset manager, as well as Newrez LLC and Genesis Capital LLC, leading mortgage origination and servicing platforms. Rithm Capital seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns across market cycles and interest rate environments. Since inception in 2013, Rithm Capital has delivered approximately $5 billion in dividends to shareholders. Rithm is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is headquartered in New York City.

