RISR Announces Strategic Partnership With Citadel Wealth Management, Expands Team to Accelerate Growth

Innovative business owner engagement platform joins forces with $1 billion wealth manager, bolsters talent to enhance financial advisor capabilities

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BusinessOwners—RISR, the first comprehensive business owner engagement platform for financial advisors, today announced its partnership with Citadel Wealth Management (“Citadel”), a division of Citadel Credit Union. The collaboration aims to provide Citadel’s advisors with a more robust toolkit for supporting business owners, enabling them to offer more personalized advice and a comprehensive view of their financial situations.





Citadel Credit Union, a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution serving over 260,000 members, has a rich history of empowering businesses and individuals throughout the Greater Philadelphia area. By adopting RISR’s platform, Citadel builds on its 85-year legacy of delivering financial solutions that build financial strength and foster community growth. This partnership reaffirms Citadel’s commitment to equipping its advisors with the resources they need to better serve business owners who help to foster economic development in the region.

“Delivering top-tier services in order for advisors to thrive is key to our mission,” said Sheri Perkins, senior vice president of wealth management at Citadel. “Integrating RISR’s platform allows us to access valuable insights that enable our advisors to engage in more meaningful conversations around topics such as growth, exit planning and risk management. As we prepare our clients for the largest wealth transfer in history, we’re committed to providing them with the tools and guidance needed to navigate these changes successfully. By helping business owners thrive, we believe that we are contributing to the prosperity and vitality of the Greater Philadelphia area—a place that Citadel Credit Union has been proud to serve for more than 85 years.”

Recent studies have revealed the complex factors influencing how business owners plan for the future—ranging from succession planning and strategic growth to navigating shifting regulatory landscapes and managing family dynamics. By integrating RISR’s platform, Citadel’s advisors can offer business owners a comprehensive set of tools that offer clarity in order to help guide decisions for their financial futures. Further, they will gain the ability to deliver real-time insights into business valuation, financial health, growth opportunities and potential risks.

To support these types of partnerships and fuel its continued growth, RISR is pleased to also announce the appointments of Brandon Tolle as chief technology officer and Dan Wilson as head of sales. With these new additions, RISR will accelerate the development and distribution of advanced technological solutions that address the evolving needs of modern financial advisors and their business owner clients.

“What makes Dan and Brandon special is their alignment with our values,” said Jason Early, founder and chief executive officer of RISR. “We are focused on empowering the business owner’s most trusted advisor, and these new hires will help advance this goal. We have a high talent bar, and we are confident that Brandon and Dan will go above and beyond for our team and more importantly, for partners like Citadel and the advisors we serve.”

These new appointments come at an exciting time for RISR, following recently announced partnerships with Journey Strategic Wealth, Great Valley Advisor Group and now, Citadel Wealth Management. These partnerships reflect RISR’s ongoing commitment to equipping advisors with planning enablement tools that enable them to better serve business owner clients. Currently, just 35 percent of small business owners work with an advisor – but RISR and its growing team are committed to significantly increasing that number by bridging the gap with innovative solutions and enhanced support.

Financial professionals interested in exploring planning enablement tools can visit here.

About RISR

Founded in 2024 and backed by financial industry veterans, RISR is a first-of-its-kind engagement platform designed to empower advisors and the business owners they serve. By providing deep insights into valuation, growth opportunities, risk assessment, and more, RISR helps advisors deliver more impactful advice. Its platform supports succession and exit planning, estate and legacy planning, retirement planning, insurance coverage, tax planning, and capital and liquidity planning. RISR is committed to unlocking growth for advisors and ensuring the success of small business owners who form the backbone of the U.S. economy. For more information, please follow RISR on LinkedIn or visit risr.com.

About Citadel Wealth Management

Citadel Wealth Management, a division of Citadel Credit Union, is a leading provider of comprehensive wealth management and financial planning services. Currently managing over $1 billion dollars in assets, Citadel Wealth Management offers personalized strategies for individuals, families and businesses. Its services include investment management, retirement planning, estate planning, risk management and specialized business owner services. With financial advisors in all 24 Citadel branches across the Greater Philadelphia area and our dedicated West Chester Wealth Center, Citadel Wealth Management combines the strength of a large organization with personalized, local attention.

About Citadel Credit Union

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution that provides banking, investments, and insurance services to more than 260,000 members. At $6 billion in assets, it is one of the Greater Philadelphia area’s largest credit unions, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Citadel is recognized as a Newsweek Best Regional Bank and Credit Union, a 2023 Faces of Philanthropy Award recipient from the Philadelphia Business Journal, and a certified 2024 Great Place to Work. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com.

