Riskonnect Certified™ as a Great Place to Work® in the UK for Third Consecutive Year

Leading integrated risk management technology provider’s continued commitment to enhancing workplace culture recognised by Great Place to Work® UK

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced it earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in the UK for the third consecutive year. Riskonnect was recognised for its inclusive, rewarding, and people-centric workplace environment.





This achievement is a result of positive feedback from Riskonnect’s employees on the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey, which measures employees’ experience, satisfaction, and engagement.

“We are consistently working to enhance the employee experience at Riskonnect and fostering an inclusive work environment is at the forefront of this effort,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Kevin Crow. “Once again receiving top marks on the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ and earning the Great Place to Work® Certification™ is an exciting accomplishment and a testament to the hard work everyone at Riskonnect puts in to ensure employees feel supported, welcomed, and empowered to reach their true potential.”

This achievement follows Riskonnect’s inclusion on Great Place to Work® UK’s 2024 Best Workplaces™ and 2023 Best Workplaces in Tech™ lists. The provider has also earned recognition as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® by the U.S. National Association for Business Resources in Atlanta and Chicago for five consecutive years.

The Great Place to Work® Certification™ is awarded to organisations with more than 10 employees who receive an overall Trust Index™ result of 65% or higher.

Please see here for more information on Riskonnect and current employment opportunities.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organisations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 2,500 customers across six continents use our unique risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 1,100 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.riskonnect.com.

