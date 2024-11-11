RiskOn360! Global Success Conference Taps John Rossman, Early Amazon Executive, Innovator and Author, as Keynote Speaker

Remarks at Premier Entrepreneurship and Investor Event to Highlight Playbook for Success Offered in Book, “Big Bet Leadership”





RiskOn360, Inc. ("RiskOn360!," or the "Company"), in partnership with Rossman Partners, announced today that early Amazon executive, innovator, successful author and business advisor John Rossman will serve as a keynote speaker at the upcoming Third Annual RiskOn360! Global Success Conference. This premier event brings together visionaries, pioneers of industry, thought leaders, influencers with entrepreneurs, founders, business operators, investors and the media that follows them in pursuit of global success. RiskOn360 will take place from Sunday, November 24 through Tuesday, November 26 at the newly renovated and reinvigorated Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The event immediately follows the thrilling Annual F1 weekend and race that runs on the streets of Las Vegas.

John Rossman played a key role in launching the Amazon marketplace business. He has served as the senior technology advisor at the Gates Foundation and senior innovation advisor at T-Mobile. He is best known as author of “The Amazon Way,” a bestselling book that expertly unpacks Amazon’s management principles and culture.

In his keynote address, Rossman will offer RiskOn360! attendees actionable insights for becoming systematic innovation and transformation winners, as detailed in his latest book Big Bet Leadership: Your Transformation Playbook for Winning in the Hyper-Digital Era. The work is an invaluable guide presenting a comprehensive playbook for making strategic moves and digital transformations that can drastically reshape and enhance the prospects of an organization. Accompanying the book are online templates, examples and applications, as well as the Big Bet GPT, which harnesses the power of AI to help readers rapidly utilize key frameworks, including Big Bet Thinking, Big Bet Environment and Big Bet Management.

“Today’s rapidly evolving business environment doesn’t just reward strategic Big Bets, it demands them, a reality that is cause for concern given that more than 70% of innovation and transformation initiatives fail,” said John Rossman. “It is thrilling to see an organization like RiskOn360! tap into the Big Bet Leadership framework and empower its conference attendees with the winning principles and tactics put forth.”

The Company’s Executive Chairman, Milton “Todd” Ault III stated, “We are excited to have John Rossman as one of our keynote speakers. As a former Amazon executive and leader, he was responsible for launching and scaling the Amazon marketplace business, which now accounts for over 50% of all units sold and shipped by Amazon. John Rossman is a renowned expert on digital innovation and business strategist, and we look forward to his presentation and insight at our upcoming Third Annual RiskOn360! Conference.” Mr. Ault concluded, “This year, the conference will feature an array of distinguished and notable speakers, including Charles Payne, Ben Mallah, Jon Najarian, Kevin Griffin, Scott Clary, and Paul Hutchinson, who will join John Rossman in delivering valuable insights on achieving success in today’s dynamic marketplace.”

To attend, exhibit and/or sponsor the RiskOn360! Global Success Conference, please visit https://riskon360.com.

About RiskOn360, Inc.

Founded in 2021, the Company produces its annual conference in Las Vegas, Nevada for investors, seasoned business owners and entrepreneurs that provides the opportunity to learn from world-class leaders, network with sponsors and fellow attendees, and unlock the secrets to success in today’s business landscape. RiskOn360, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of RiskOn International, Inc. www.RiskOnInt.com.

