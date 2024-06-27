Riskified unveils product innovation to accelerate profitable growth for ecommerce merchants at annual fraud summit, Ascend 2024

Winners of the 2nd annual Titans of Ecommerce Awards also announced, celebrating leaders from BJs and Gucci

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riskified (NYSE: RSKD), a leader in fraud and risk intelligence, today wrapped its annual ecommerce summit Ascend 2024 in New York City. Ascend 2024 gathered global enterprise merchants, leaders from payments and fraud advisories, and the Riskified team to discuss the latest strategies to unleash ecommerce growth. Themed “Ecommerce Champions,” Ascend 2024 set the stage for the debut of cutting-edge solutions as well as inspiring success stories from leading merchants in the ecommerce space, which included the winners of Riskified’s second annual Titans of Ecommerce Awards.





As merchants focus on executing growth plans, the scale and sophistication of fraud and abusive behavior–aided by gen AI and forces on the Dark Web–can hamper their efforts. To help merchants confidently unlock revenue growth and long-term profitability in the face of risk, Riskified is proud to introduce a slate of new AI-powered capabilities and tools designed to empower merchants to win more customers, accept more orders, and retain more revenue.

Among the new innovations unveiled at Ascend 2024 is Policy Decisions. As part of Riskified’s Decision Studio, a suite of tools that enables merchants to fine-tune their ecommerce performance, Policy Decisions extends powerful, self-service capabilities for the creation, simulation, and management of customer-facing policies. Many merchants seeing a rise in policy abuse currently rely on rules to rein in losses. Policy Decisions provides merchants with an innovative alternative to static rules that delivers unmatched flexibility and precision in formulating and setting these policies, through a seamless blend of standard data points with dynamic logic based on Riskified’s identity and risk models. Policy Decisions gives merchants the power to exercise deep control over their refund, return, promo and resale policies.

“This year’s Ascend is as much an innovation event as it is a rallying cry for ecommerce leaders,” said Jeff Otto, Chief Marketing Officer at Riskified. “Fraud and abuse is a far bigger problem than any one merchant can experience, moving across companies, countries, and industries to compromise customers and businesses. A shared challenge can only be solved with a shared solution. Riskified is investing in the most advanced approaches to fight this challenge so that our ecommerce champions can drive profitable growth for their companies, no matter what threat may come their way.”

The Ascend stage served as a platform for many Riskified customers who are successful in improving business outcomes. Among them are the winners of Riskified’s Titans of Ecommerce Awards, now in its second year. Titans of Ecommerce (riskified.com/titans) is an awards program recognizing the most inspiring, innovative, and influential members of Riskified’s merchant community. Determined by a judging panel comprised of payments and cybersecurity leaders from Deloitte, Ethoca, Aurus, and Fabrick, this year’s winners include Eva Alvarez, Director of Fraud, Risk & Payments at Gucci, and Angela Rehal, PMP, CSM, Senior Digital Operations Manager at BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Ascend 2024 took place June 25-27 at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. It was sponsored by Riskified’s ecosystem partners, including Deloitte and Mastercard, along with Aurus, Fabrick, Plaid, Nuvei, Cellpoint Digital, and Prime.

