Riskified To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 14

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD), a leader in ecommerce fraud and risk intelligence, today announced it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on August 14, 2024. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company’s business and financial results.


Riskified Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial-in: To access the conference call via telephone, please register via this registration link and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.riskified.com/.

About Riskified

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) empowers businesses to unleash ecommerce growth by outsmarting risk. Many of the world’s biggest brands and publicly traded companies selling online rely on Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale, and to improve customer retention. Developed and managed by the largest team of ecommerce risk analysts, data scientists and researchers, Riskified’s AI-powered fraud and risk intelligence platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Learn more at Riskified.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Chett Mandel

Head of Investor Relations

ir@riskified.com

Corporate Communications:

Cristina Dinozo

Senior Director of Communications

press@riskified.com

